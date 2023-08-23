MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K’s messy line of questioning recently resulted in shocking revelations from a woman who claims to have slept with T-Pain and Busta Rhymes.

The woman, named Passion, implied several potentially slanderous things when she spoke with the online personality in a clip shared Aug 22. The alleged mistress suggested that the musicians were previously unfaithful in their respective romantic relationships.

Tasha K included a snapshot from Passion’s Instagram Stories wherein the latter claimed she got a urinary tract infection while pregnant with T-Pain’s child. Text included in the Aug. 22 video claimed the “Buy U a Drank” artist gave the alleged side chick an “infection.” The messy jumpoff attempted to clarify and told Tasha K that “dirty dick” gave her a “bacteria infection.”

The YouTuber then asked her guest, point blank– whether she ever slept with Busta Rhymes while he was “married.” Passion didn’t verbally confirm with a “yes” or “no,” but she smiled and removed herself from her camera’s view.

Tasha K goaded the guest to reveal more when she asked if Passion slept with Busta while knowing he was a married man. The alleged side piece said she never knew the “Break Ya Neck” rapper had a spouse.

“I dealt with him for a minute, too,” Passion claimed before she smiled and gawked when Tasha K asked if Busta ever got her pregnant. “We were a little more public than T-Pain,” the alleged mistress added.

Passion denied ever sleeping with Ray J — and it’s unclear what pushed Tasha K to even ask about the “I Hit It First” rapper.

T-Pain has been married to Amber Najm since 2003, but Busta’s martial status remains unclear.

The “Touch It” rapper has been notoriously private about his love life and has seemingly never been married. Several online sources, including Reality Rumors, claim the father of six has had meaningful relationships with Rhonda Randall, Joanne Wood and Jill Miskelly.

Tasha K has been known to be a rumor-spreader via her various social media accounts. The gossiper’s claims have previously been so salacious and slanderous that they even got her in a tumultuous defamation legal battle against Cardi B, which the YouTuber lost.

With all that in mind, Tasha K continues to share the messiest and juiciest speculation she can drudge up for her gossip-seeking fans. In that regard, the YouTuber definitely didn’t disappoint with her latest interview.

Neither T-Pain nor Busta have commented on Passion’s claims.

