MadameNoire Featured Video

La La Anthony and her bestie, singer Ciara, linked up to try a new dessert that has been blowing up on TikTok.

On Sept. 19, La La, 41, filmed a TikTok video alongside the pregnant songstress that captured them trying out a viral sweet treat that consisted of ice cream wrapped in a thick layer of Fruit Roll-Ups.

“OK, so I’m here with the pregnant lady,” La La said as she grabbed and kissed Ciara’s growing baby bump. “We saw this TikTok trend, and we’re going to try it.”

Before diving into the sweet hack, La La told the “How We Roll” singer that she wasn’t a big fan of vanilla ice cream, but the former TRL host was willing to put her preference aside to try out the popular cold treat with her gal pal.

“You know I must love you because I hate vanilla ice cream. I only eat chocolate ice cream, and I’m going to do it today.”

The girls began to assemble their fruity treat.

They stretched out a long sheet of the Fruit Roll-Ups on the kitchen counter and scooped up a big dollop of vanilla ice cream, placing the creamy cold dessert in the middle of their colorful snacks.

“That’s a big scoop! That’s too big!” Ciara, 37, said as La La piled a massive scoop of vanilla ice cream onto her Fruit Roll-Up.

After they finished scooping up their ice cream, the besties folded their Fruit Roll-Ups “like a taco” and prepared to munch down on the odd combination.

“Wait, are we gonna be able to bite into something this cold?” Anthony said before taking a bite. “Isn’t it going to hurt our teeth? Who’s eating this?” Ciara laughed and responded, “Clearly us, the pregnant lady is with her bestie!”

La La lifted up her shirt to expose her flat tummy and said, “I’m not pregnant, just letting y’all know!” before letting out a little chuckle.

The New York native and the “1, 2 Step” crooner bit into their fruity desserts, letting out a big crunch in the process. Ciara seemed to enjoy the viral snack.

“This is really good!” she said as she munched down on the sweet treat. La La wasn’t too pleased with her dessert. The actress gagged and ran off camera to spit out the colorful dish.

“You like that?! she shouted. “I do!” Ciara laughed.

Ciara and La La have an incredible friendship.

La La watched the Grammy Award-winning singer walk down the aisle in 2016, when she said “I do” to her husband Russell Wilson at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The former radio host was one of CiCi’s bridesmaids.

Ciara was also a guest at La La and Carmelo Anthony’s wedding in 2010, but The Chi star split from the NBA alum in 2017. She later filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ciara has been with La La through thick and thin. While co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, the besties took a walk down memory lane to pinpoint where their 17-year-long friendship began.

“I was just getting started in the music industry. Do you remember the first time we met?” Ciara asked the media maven as a photo of their younger selves flashed across the screen.

“I just remember hearing about you being an up-and-coming artist and hearing your music, and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s so talented.’ Someone wanted us to meet, and we met, and we’ve just hit it off, and 17 years later, we’re still here. We’re still rolling,” La La gushed.

Watch the sweet clip below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: La La Anthony Says Marriage Isn’t A Goal For People Anymore