La La Anthony has finally opened up about what caused the “demise” of her 11-year-long marriage with Carmelo Anthony.

La La Says Carmelo’s move to the Knicks came with a lot of “scrutiny”

On Oct. 26, the former MTV host sat down for a candid chat on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed the pitfalls of her marriage with the former Denver Nuggets player.

La La, 40, said that her relationship with the basketball star changed after he was traded from the Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

“I’m from New York so being here is nothing new. When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,” she explained of the move, according to PEOPLE. “Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

La La and Carmelo got engaged in 2004 and finally jumped the broom in 2010. But over the years, trouble seemed to loom over the couple’s relationship. In 2017, the pair separated. At the time, TMZ reported that the split may have stemmed from Carmelo’s rocky career with the Knicks.

She doesn’t regret her marriage

During the show, La La explained to Cooper, that moving to New York came with a lot of “scrutiny” from the media, which did more harm than good for their relationship.

“It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing,” the Power star shared.

Living in Denver allowed for the former TRL host to be “laid-back” but when she moved to New York, she felt like she had to get back on her “grind” again.

While things may have ended “bad,” La La said she doesn’t regret marrying Carmelo.

“We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who’s amazing,” she said with a big smile. “It wasn’t all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we’re still friends and we co-parent great… Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter’s over but it’s never really over when you have a kid with somebody.”

In 2021 , La La filed for divorce from the NBA star citing irreconcilable differences. The actress said she hasn’t jumped back into the dating world quite yet, but if she were to give love a second chance, she has a few rules set in place now. “Probably not a basketball player,” La La chuckled.

It’s great to see La La in a better place because, at one point, the burgeoning fashion entrepreneur said she didn’t think she would “ever” marry again after her emotional split from Carmelo.

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I always want to stay positive,” La La revealed on The Angie Martinez Show in 2021. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again.”

Watch La La’s full interview below.

