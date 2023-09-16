MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Kelly Price defended Teyana Taylor on Instagram Live on Wednesday, Sept. 8, after cheating allegations regarding her husband and former NBA player Iman Shumpert surfaced.

According to Price, a Black blogger slammed Teyana for coming to her family’s defense whenever allegations form. Price expressed her disdain that in today’s culture, regarding cheating allegations, the public praises the “side bitches” and attacks the wives.

“She’s not a side piece, she’s not a side hoe, she’s a wife,” Price explained. “They have a family, they have a home, they own businesses together. If anything is worth fighting for, it is your family.”

Price continued, “[Taylor] is a beautiful woman. She’s incredibly talented. You don’t hear stuff about her. I’m angry for her. Why, Black sister, on your blog, your platform, whatever…why go after her? Why say she’s dependent? Why say she’s one of these dumb Black women that’s gon’ always fight for Black men no matter what the hell they’re doing? Isn’t that what we supposed to be doing?”

Price hit the nail on the head when she said that, as Black women, we should fight for Black men since they live in a world that readily attacks them. The 50-year-old singer added that it wasn’t the public’s business about what was happening in their marriage.

“IF they got some stuff going on in their marriage, that’s between them,” Price said. “If a side piece put it out or whatever the case may be, it’s still between them.”

The “You Should’ve Told Me” singer emphasized that marriage “is a contract to the law” but a covenant “in God’s eyes.”

“A covenant goes way deeper than a contract. A covenant takes off where contracts end.”

She gave viewers a parting message: to keep their mouths off the couple and to stop going after the wives who try to keep their families together.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, rumors of Shumpert’s infidelity surfaced after an Instagram model shared a video of her allegedly wearing the 33-year-old’s chain. Another video reportedly captured his voice in the background. While it hasn’t been confirmed that the baller was the mystery man in the Instagram model’s IG Stories, internet detectives are fairly certain it was him, especially after she posted a photo with part of the man’s head in the frame.

According to the woman, with the Instagram handle “@ayy_mamiii_,” she and Shumpert were “just friends,” adding she was a part of his record label, according to Radar Online.

She stated that the chain belonged to her, and each artist signed with him got one.