Teyana Taylor took to social media to praise “icon” Janet Jackson after the latter made a surprise visit at her recent London concert.

“Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones… y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! 😩😩🥹🥺🥺🌹🌹🌹 The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on Sept. 5.

“Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise 😫🤯🤯 IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen,” the singer added.

The post included snapshots of the two musicians, footage of the “Bare Wit Me” singer’s London crowd, and the moment Jackson surprised Taylor backstage.

Jackson also posted her favorite snapshots from her time with Taylor on Instagram with the caption, “I really enjoyed watching you on stage. I luv you and miss you already sis @teyanataylor 😘😘.”

Janet Jackson And Teyana Taylor’s Relationship

In 2020, Jackson sent positivity in Taylor’s direction after the latter announced her retirement from music.

“Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God,” Jackson penned, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world. Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always.”

