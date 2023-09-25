MadameNoire Featured Video

City Girls rapper JT wants people to know that they don’t really owe their partners much while in the girlfriend/boyfriend stage of dating.

The “No Bars” femcee took to X Sept. 16 and told netizens that they shouldn’t feel obligated to their girlfriend or boyfriend if they stopped having feelings for them. She argued it was better to leave a relationship in that romantic stage than to play with people’s feelings.

The rapper seemed unbothered when one user suggested that other X users would take the tweet and try to connect its message to JT’s on-again, off-again romance with Lil Uzi Vert.

The City Girls rapper commented underneath the reply, saying, “Oh, ion care. This goes for anybody feeling like a nigga or a bitch somewhere [that] they don’t want to be with, no family or paperwork attached.”

Another user claimed that people usually stay in relationships they’re no longer emotionally invested in because of “benefits” like sex, “unlimited chances” after doing their partner wrong, attachment issues or avoiding loneliness. However, JT pointed out that some women have sex and give unlimited chances to their partners without officially having the title of being someone’s girlfriend.

The rapper agreed that avoiding loneliness and attachment issues may be why people stay in relationships that’ve run their course. Still, she emphasized that she wasn’t the type of chick to do so.

“… I can’t be attracted to nobody I don’t like. When I stop liking you, the attachment goes too; I get so weird,” JT explained.

Elsewhere in the initial tweet’s replies, others agreed with the rapper’s blunt dating advice. Several X users expressed similar feelings that a person shouldn’t stay in a relationship with someone they no longer love.

Later that day, JT said her initial tweet was inspired by an Instagram post shared by popular social media personality Justin LaBoy. The latter’s post was a meme of a fed-up-looking character from the 2007 animation Meet The Robinsons. He posted the meme and said, “How men look when you remind them that they have a girlfriend.”

JT claimed that people give men too much credit because women often feel similarly when reminded they’re romantically attached to someone who hasn’t offered up a ring.

This isn’t the first time the City Girls rapper has shared her dating advice with the masses. In August 2020, she and her co-performer, Yung Miami, emphasized that a man should financially provide and gift his lady if he actually liked her. Despite their on-again, off-again boyfriend/girlfriend status, both JT and her man Uzi have been vocal in the past about how much their relationship means to them. Read more on that below.

