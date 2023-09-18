MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora will open for her on the Atlanta leg of her Love & War: 10-Year Anniversary Tour and explained why.

The “Love & War” singer took to Instagram Live to explain that the tour was her “giving back to the people” who shared the same emotions she had when curating the 2013 Love & War album, which was that people neglected her feelings and turned a deaf ear. Tamar then dove into how she chose Drew to open for her, claiming it all started with a clip of the actress and singer “pouring her heart out” and “being honest with herself.”

“I saw someone who was all alone,” Tamar said. “I don’t want to get emotional, y’all. It just reminded me of myself in that time [when] I just wanted to sing because that’s who I was…I was a singer, and that validated everything in my life — me singing, me writing, my artistry. I remember when people would tell me I’m talented, but that’s all they cared about. They didn’t really care about giving me a real opportunity. They didn’t really care about how important it was to me.”

She continued, “When I saw that vulnerable moment and no one listening to what she was saying…I remember somebody said, ‘Oh, she lied, she lied, she lied.’ Well, the lady just said her whole life has been a lie. You can’t depict what part of your life is going to be a lie. You lie about your life. You’re lying about all of your life.”

Tamar shared her gratitude for having Drew be a part of the Atlanta show, which is sold out.

“I wanted to…pay it forward to someone else who I’ve noticed that it’s been difficult for and who is extremely talented and someone who deserves their flowers.”

The 38-year-old RHOA star posted the news on Instagram, excited for the opportunity.

“This week has been about walking in my purpose,” Drew wrote in the post’s caption. “I am pleased to announce that I will be opening for @tamarbraxton ATL spot on her Love & War 10th Anniversary Tour on Oct. 27 at The Buckhead Theatre! I’m so grateful for you, Tamar! If only you knew your new song #Changed got me through!”

Drew recently released her latest single, “Throw Us Away,” which she performed live at the RHOA reunion, looking directly at her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

During the reunion, Drew expressed to Ralph how she felt he never stood up for her and seemingly took the side of her enemies. Reunion host Andy Cohen and Drew’s castmates looked disgusted when Ralph stated she was acting and not being serious.

The 38-year-old singer stormed off the set while her castmates explained to Ralph that he didn’t consider her feelings, specifically Kenya Moore and Andy.

Now, Drew is walking through doors that lead her to new possibilities and a new life. She opens for Tamar on Oct. 27 at the Buckhead Theater in Atlanta, GA.