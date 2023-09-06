MadameNoire Featured Video

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s explosive divorce drama spilled online after the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion aired Sept. 3. Pittman accused the former Disney actress of trying to use him for money after his cousin, Courtney Rhodes, claimed the former The Game star was devising a plan to have him adopt her eldest son, Josiah from a previous relationship.

During a confessional in August, Rhodes alleged that the mother of three was “pushing” for the adoption to go through so that she could receive more child support to fund her alleged same-sex relationship. Unfortunately, Rhodes thought she wasn’t being filmed when she made the shady confession, but it was all caught on camera and subsequently played for Sidora at the reunion.

Naturally, the mother of three went in on Ralph’s shady cousin for talking smack about her son. Then, the reality TV star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let a few things off her chest about the nasty on-air argument.

“I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son. However, he refused to do so & it breaks my heart,” Sidora wrote. “She meant to be nasty & rude, making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all…we’re done!”

Pittman responds.

Eventually, her estranged husband came across his soon-to-be ex-wife’s tweet and slammed the Atlanta socialite for trying to milk him out of his hard-earned dough. “It’s time to speak truth, so let’s be real,” he replied to the post. “You expect me to pay child support when he has a father who wants to play an active role in his life, but you won’t let him. Your adoption request was only a money grab and control.”

Pitman claimed that he had played a vital father figure role in Josiah’s life since he was 3 years old. The music business guru warned Sidora to stand down and vowed that he would not let her “take advantage” of her reality TV status to get her way in their turbulent divorce. “I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a Father,” he added. “I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It’s about them now. #Respect,” he added.

In addition to Josiah, Pittman and The Pass star share two children together, an 8-year-old son named Machai David and their 5-year-old daughter, Aniya Grace.

Yikes! This is getting ugly.

Naturally, social media chimed in on the couple’s public internet spat. After Pittman hit send on his comment, some users gathered the father of three for making his “money grab” accusation. Several users noted how the music business guru profited off his step-dad status when he wrote and published the book Step In Parenting, which gives step-parents advice on how to successfully co-parent a blended family. Other users slammed the reality TV star for not checking his cousin Rhodes after she disrespected Sidora and her son.

What happened during the Season 15 RHOA reunion?

On Sunday’s fiery reunion, Drew Sidora confronted Rhodes about the shady adoption allegations she made during her confessional. “I’m going to say this one time: don’t you ever, ever in your life speak on my son!” Drew shouted after she checked the marketing exec over her insensitive comment.

Rhodes didn’t back down, “Or you’re going to do what?!” the RHOA newbie fired back. “That is off limits, and let me tell you something, you will listen!” said Drew as Courtney mocked her. “I will speak, and you will listen!”

“Don’t you ever keep my son’s name in your mouth,” the pissed-off housewife continued. “You don’t know what the fuck you are talking about!” Part 2 of the RHOA reunion will air Sept. 10, and on the next episode, Pittman will join the cast on stage to air out his divorce woes with Sidora. Hold on to your seats. This is about to get messy.

