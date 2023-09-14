MadameNoire Featured Video

Retired rapper Joe Budden bashed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new track, “Bongos,” in the 656th episode (Sept 9.) of The Joe Budden Podcast.

At the 1:36:40 mark of the series, the podcast’s co-hosts tasted part of “Bongos,” Budden immediately expressed the song didn’t hit the spot for him. When asked what he disfavored, Budden stated “Bongos” wasn’t better than Cardi’s other hits like “WAP” and “Up.”

“[‘Bongos’] is not better than any Cardi B feature…and I had to go look to see what label is responsible for this ’cause I ain’t know whose song this is. This is Atlantic, so this is Cardi.”

Another co-host said the song would’ve “slapped” if they had released it during the summertime, like in May.

“This record [doesn’t] seem like it has lasting power. It’s that hard-ass beat. The hook is not hooking for me. There’s nothing in it to make it stay,” Budden said.

The 43-year-old emcee noted that “commercialized ratchet” was out and the Sexyy Red type of “ghetto ratchet” was in. He acknowledged that the two big female rappers had the potential to be “ghetto ratchet” but were “too big” or prominent.

“We need a ‘Bodak Yellow’ now. [Bongos] sounds like this is two women who can’t make a song. It’s what it sounds like. So, we need to get either some of the same writers back…”

One of the co-hosts informed Budden that Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, who had a hand in the chart-topping “WAP,” was a writer for “Bongos.” Despite this fact, Budden’s viewpoints didn’t change.

Budden claimed he needed to hear solo tracks from both rappers, Cardi and Megan.

Fans won’t hear any new solo projects from Megan, which she informed fans following rapper Tory Lanez’s verdict.

As MadameNoire reported, Megan told InStyle she needed time to recuperate before dropping new projects.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. I’m focused on healing,” she declared. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Budden added, “This song is not in the same ballpark as their last feature or any of Cardi’s last features to me. That’s not hate because y’all know how I rock with Cardi.”

In an interview with Ebro in the Morning, Cardi announced the follow-up album to her Invasion of Privacy record is coming but won’t drop this year.

“I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” she confirmed. “…everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much. For my first album, I didn’t get to do not even half the things I wanted to do because I was super, super duper pregnant. I missed out on a lot of videos I wanted to do, I missed out on touring — I just missed out on a lot of things, so I just gotta make sure that everything is just planned out.”

Play