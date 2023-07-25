MadameNoire Featured Video

Joe Budden and his girlfriend, Shadée Monique, are celebrating four years together.

On July 19, the rapper-turned-podcaster took to Instagram to shower his boo Monique with love in honor of their fourth anniversary. If you know Budden, the hip-hop star usually puts up a tough front on his show, but on July 18, the rhymer let his sentimental side shine through in the caption as he praised his girlfriend for giving him four years of unconditional love “vibes,” “stress relief,” “support” and “companionship.”

“I sleep better with you. I awake better with you. You get me. (& don’t play about me lol).” Budden added. “I love you, babe. Thank you, and Happy Anniversary!!!”

The 43-year-old shared a photo carousel of loving moments spent with Monique. One photo captured him grabbing a handful of the clothing entrepreneur’s clappas and sharing a passionate kiss. The rapper also included pictures of him and his lady on vacation. In one image, the Bawdy Essentials CEO rocked a purple and white two-piece bikini that showed off her banging curves and thick thighs. Budden snuggled up against his boo as he enjoyed a fruity drink underneath the sun.

In the comments section, fans congratulated the couple on their anniversary milestone.

“Real Nigga with A Real Black Woman,” wrote one fan.

Another user commented, “The right woman is an asset! Love to see it!”

One follower joked, “WE REALLY AINT NEVER GETTING NO NEW MUSIC. HEALTHY ASS RELATIONSHIP.”

Details about Budden’s relationship with Monique are sparse, but in 2022, the rapper made things Instagram official with the thick model.

In honor of their third anniversary, the New Jersey native hard launched his relationship with Monique by sharing a few gushy photos of time spent with his queen.

” Happy Anniversary, Babe. I Love You,” Joe captioned one image.” It’s been a long 3 years & you mad annoying (lol), but there’s no one else I’d rather give these headaches to,” he added in another snap.

Dating rumors between the lovey-dovey pair sparked in 2019 when Monique was filmed twerking on the podcast titan at a pool party. Social media sleuths pondered whether Joe left his ex-fiancée Cyn Santana to make things work with the business baddie.

We’ll never know, but we’re excited to see that Joe Budden is happy, in love and living life.

