SZA announced she’s dropping an “SOS” deluxe album on Friday, Sept. 8, at the “SOS” album celebration at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, adding it’s “a whole ‘nother album.’”

Five years after dropping “Ctrl,” a five-time Grammy-nominated album with 14 tracks, SZA hit fans with “Ctrl (Delux),” containing 21 songs.

The 33-year-old singer and songwriter decided to take a different route with her music career by not waiting five years to release the deluxe album, and she’s not titling it “SOS (Deluxe).”

“So, the deluxe is like a whole ‘nothing album,” she said. “It’s called ‘Lana.’ It’s seven to 10 songs. And it’ll be out this fall.

Unlike the “Ctrl,” where SZA added more songs to the deluxe, “Lana” will have less than half of what “SOS” had.

A concertgoer filmed the announcement. There aren’t many details about what’s to expect for the upcoming deluxe album, but it could be a banger considering she ate with the “SOS” record.

“SOS” reigned the Billboard 200 charts at the No. 1 spot for seven consecutive weeks, and the album went platinum, receiving several RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) awards at the beginning of the year.

Tracks like “Low,” “Blind,” “Shirt,” and “Nobody Gets Me” became certified gold.

Even “Ctrl” went triple platinum.

Opening up to WiLD 949 about the songwriting process for “SOS,” SZA admitted to holding herself to specific standards when working on her music.

Anytime she feels something missing from a previous record, she adds it to the upcoming one, steadily improving herself as an artist. That mindset landed No. 1 on the songwriter charts for a couple of weeks, which she claimed was one of her most significant accolades since some songwriters turned her down to work on “Ctrl.”

In an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now, SZA revealed she didn’t think people would accept “SOS” positively.

“I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” SZA told the outlet. “My dad’s visiting right now with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

The “Kill Bill” singer claimed the album was inspired by her desire to end her attempts to become a nice girl.

“I think this album was partially inspired by Love Lost but mostly inspired by my departure from attempting to be a nice girl. I’ve tried to be a nice girl for so long, and it’s just not who I am, inherently. And I think I’ve done nice things, and I am a kind person, but I’m not a nice girl, and that’s okay. I think coming to terms with that, really expanding upon that, and exploring that is kind of like this new chapter in my life.”