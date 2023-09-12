MadameNoire Featured Video

Phaedra Parks will join the cast of Married To Medicine when the drama-filled reality series returns Nov.5.

On Sept. 6, fans of the Bravo TV series shared mixed reactions after the trailer dropped. Filled with a montage of shady moments from the gossip-stirring lawyer, Phaedra’s fast-paced teaser offered some insight into the drama and fun that lies ahead this season.

At the beginning of the clip, the Atlanta socialite belted out her iconic cackling laugh as she rocked a Gucci head scarf and opulent shades.

“How y’all doing?” she said while meeting the other cast members. For the most part, Parks appeared to be the life of the show. The brief snippet captured the Atlanta lawyer dancing and having fun with her Married To Medicine crew. However, at one point during the quick teaser, the socialite and Dr. Jackie got into a brief shady spat.

“You do know you’re not the bride today?” Jackie said to the legal aid while sitting inside a restaurant. Like a sharpshooter, Phaedra clapped back, “I’m the bride every day.

Well, that can’t be good.

Watch the full trailer below.

In the comment section, some fans were happy to see the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum making her return to Bravo.

​​”FINALLY!!!!!!,” wrote one fan.

Another user chimed in, “I may start watching just because of Phaedra.”

A third user commented, “Dr. Heavenly’s not ready for Miss Phaedra Parks.”

On the other hand, a few users weren’t too thrilled to see Phaedra back in the spotlight due to the egregious sex dungeon rumor she spread about Kandi during Season 9 of RHOA.

Play

What happened between Kandi and Phaedra?

In 2017, the Atlanta lawyer admitted to spreading the rumor that Kandi and Todd Tucker had a plot to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams in their alleged sex dungeon. When Porsha and Kandi famously confronted the lawyer about her nasty lie, Phaedra shrugged the accusation off and claimed she never spread the rumor.

One user questioned why Bravo would invite the reality TV star back. “She accused @kandi of drugs and rape. Why give her a platform? Would you do the same if it were a man???? Shame on @bravotv” the netizen commented.

Another person penned, “I love M2M but won’t watch with Phaedra on. She doesn’t deserve a platform after what she did on RHOA.”

During the tearful Season 9 reunion, the housewives put their differences aside and slammed Phaedra for spreading the sex dungeon fib. The cast questioned the lawyer as to why she would repeat the rumor without evidence. Parks didn’t have a strong rebuttal.

“I made a rash decision,” she said. “I was not lying. I repeated it — you can’t retract something that was already in the air.”

After her foul sex dungeon lie ran amok, Phaedra left the show on a sour note in 2017, but in 2022, the housewife appeared on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT). Still, some fans weren’t thrilled to see her back in the reality TV spotlight.

Hopefully, she can redeem herself this time around.

For Season 10, Phaedra will be joining returning cast members Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitemore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb.

Phaedra isn’t the only new face that will appear this season. Lateasha Lunceford, the fiancée of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, will also make her debut this season. It will be interesting to see how she interacts with Quad, the ex of her soon-to-be husband. It sounds like the perfect environment for some good old shade and drama to fester.

Newcomer Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist who knows Dr. Heavenly, will also join the ladies as a friend of the show. We can’t wait! The new season of Married To Medicine will premiere on Bravo, on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Will you be watching?

