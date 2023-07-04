MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks gave her son Ayden the ultimate gift for his 13th birthday.

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Parks revealed that she surprised her eldest son with an investment property for his 13th year around the sun. The reality star said that the young teen wanted “a dirt bike” for his birthday, but the proud momma opted for something that would appreciate years down the road.

“I gave him a piece of investment property because he loves investments and money,” the former housewife explained. “He wanted a dirt bike, [but I thought], ‘Let me get you something that you won’t kill yourself [on]. Let me get you something that’s going to be useful.'”

Parks and her son already have big plans for the property, too.

“We are going to do a project together where we will rehab that property, so I’m super excited about that,” the esteemed lawyer said.

On May 26, the RHOA star threw a massive birthday bash for Ayden at her swanky home in Georgia’s Bankhead district.

The momma of two pulled out all of the stops to celebrate young Ayden. According to her interview with The Messenger, the festive birthday bash featured stilt walkers, a trumpet player and fire dancers. Attendees also partied the night away on a custom dance floor equipped with 360 photo booths and a DJ.

The famous reality TV star didn’t miss when it came to the birthday cake and food either. With help from a local soul food restaurant, This Is It. Parks catered delicious food and cute mocktails for all of the teenager’s friends.

Ayden was also blessed with a 13-tier custom-layered cake. “I mean, it was almost like a little royal coronation,” the mom of two gushed. “During COVID, you really couldn’t have parties like that because it wasn’t safe,” the attorney said. “So now that the world’s opened back up, I just wanted him to have a huge blowout party.”

Parks shares two sons with their ex-husband Apollo Nida.

The Atlanta socialite shares her eldest son with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. The former couple also have a 10-year-old son named Dylan. Reflecting on the growth of her adorable children, Parks said the time has been “flying” by so fast.

“So, as a parent, you’re always looking at them as the newborn baby you brought home from the hospital,” she said. But the proud mother is happy to see her eldest transforming into a beautiful “young man.”

Awww, Happy Birthday, Ayden!

