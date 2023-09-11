MadameNoire Featured Video

Coco Jones is an incredible singer and stunning fashionista, too.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the R&B songbird sat front row at the LaPointe fashion show during the second night of New York Fashion Week. Jones, 25, wore a shiny monochromatic silver gown from the designer’s ready-to-wear Spring 2024 collection.

Complete with two side cut outs and a deep slit, Jones showed off her beautiful toned legs and copious curves in the stunning runway masterpiece. The R&B baddie completed her high fashion ensemble with a pair of silver stilettos that wrapped around her ankles like a snake, along with a fresh mani and pedi.

Celebrity hairstylist Davontae’ Washington hooked the “ICU” crooner up with a short bob that pulled her entire LaPointe look together. On Instagram, Jones shared a few highlights of her gorgeous gown and moments from the busy fashion show that set up smack dab in the middle of Crosby Street, in New York’s swanky SoHo neighborhood.

One photo captured the R&B powerhouse posted up next to actress Marsai Martin and singer Ella Mai during the event. “Day Two thank you for having me,” the artist captioned her post Sept. 10.

Coco Jones served face and body at Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing runway show, too.

Before she stormed the LaPointe fashion show, Jones was spotted front row at the debut of Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing collab Sept. 5. The melanated goddess wore the Black Croc PU Bow Detail Bodycon Dress from the new line.

The Nashville, Tennessee native’s statuesque frame fit like a glove in the sexy ensemble. To elevate the look, Jones opted for a pair of silver statement earrings from Mara Paris and tall knee-high boots from The Attico. Her trusted hairstylist, Washington, came through again with another stunning look– this time, a messy bun that featured a swooping bang.

Throughout the event, Jones schmoozed with a ton of celebrity A-listers, including LaLa Anthony, Teyana Taylor and the GOAT herself, Naomi.

Just downright gorgeous. Coco Jones was looking like a PrettyLittleThing indeed!

Fashion aside, this year has been big for the talented singer.

Earlier this month, the neo-soul goddess wrapped up the first leg of her solo tour, which made stops in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and several other major cities. In an Instagram post shared to the star’s account Aug. 15, Jones revealed that she sold out five of the cities featured on the first leg of her U.S. tour.

In July, the Southern Belle’s hit song “ICU” graced the number-one spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The month prior, Jones earned her first Gold RIAA certification for the soul-stirring heartbreak ballad.

“It feels really rewarding to perform my debut EP,” Jones told Essence during an exclusive interview. “Every song has a different type of energy. I feel like I take my fans on a rollercoaster throughout the whole show, and it’s a really fun ride.”

