Coco Jones doesn’t want to compete with her man for the “bad bitch” role in a relationship.

The actress shared insight on her red and green flags in dating during a guest appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. “I don’t have a type. Me and my friends do say we like ‘medium ugly,'” Jones said about her preferences in the dating pool.

Although the term usually describes men who are below society’s standard of physical attractiveness, Jones highlighted that wanting a “medium ugly” man doesn’t necessarily mean she likes men who aren’t good looking.

“I feel like if you’re too cute, you’re weird, you’re weird, you’re weird,” she added. “We both can’t be the bad bitch, like no, I don’t like that.”

A green flag for Jones is a man who “gives” masculine energy. The “ICU” singer explained that first impressions don’t always dictate how she feels about a guy in the long run.

“I’ve dated guys that, off the first impression, I would be like, no. But because I was kicking it with them, and listening to how they talk and their mindset, their confidence, I’m like, alright.”

Coco Jones: “The New It Girl”

It’s no secret Jones likes to be “the bad bitch” and play one on TV too. The singer-actress serves Black Barbie energy IRL and while starring as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Dubbed “The New It Girl” on the cover of HelloBeautiful’s September 2022 Fashion Issue, Jones discussed similarities between her and Banks, a highly recognizable and fashion-forward ’90s character.

“Hillary is a go-getter. She has this idea of how her life will play out, and she refuses for it to be anything different,” Jones explained,

“She passes up good opportunities, even if that means making huge mistakes and realizing through the mistakes that something is just not her. She’s figuring it all out with a certain standard in mind for herself, and nobody can talk her down from it. That’s why she reminds me of me.”

