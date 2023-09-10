MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Campbell hit the runway again for New York Fashion Week and the launch of her uber-cute collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

Campbell, 53, graced the runway Sept. 5 with top-tier supermodel finesse. The model donned a sheer, halterneck black dress with shiny silver detailing. The garment clung to her snatched physique, and its length fell just above the 5-foot-10 beauty’s ankles. The muse-turned-designer posted photos and a clip of the Cipriani Broadway-held fashion show on Instagram Sept. 6.

One of the photos included Campbell walking the runway with co-designers of her PrettyLittleThing collection. The emerging talents by the supermodel’s side were Nigeria-based designer Victor Anate and Jamaican-born, New York-raised designer Edvin Thompson, who established the brand Theophilio in 2016.

“After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side – as a designer! Especially during the start of NYFashionWeek!” Campbell wrote in her caption.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality, changing the pace of fast fashion 💜🙏🏾,” the model added.

On the topic of changing the pace of fast fashion, Campbell shared blunt remarks about the sustainability of her latest collaboration.

When asked about the environmental impacts of her PrettyLittleThing partnership, the supermodel simply told the Associated Press, “White models, when they’ve done fast fashion, they were praised.”

“The sustainability will come. It will have to,” she added.

Despite her decades in the industry, Campbell remains booked and busy.

The beauty is one of the legendary four centered in Apple TV’s forthcoming documentary, The Super Models, which drops Sept. 20. The other fashion powerhouses featured in the four-part docuseries are Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The Super Models‘ description reveals that the documentary will journey viewers through how the four women became fashion icons “then transcended their industry by uniting.”

“This is the story of how they claimed their power and shaped the world that followed,” it added.

In addition to her forever-expanding modeling and fashion-related pursuits, Campbell now also has two children.

In late June, the stunning 53-year-old announced that she’d welcomed her second child, a son.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #MumOfTwo. It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell warmly captioned a photo of her and her two-year-old daughter holding the baby’s hand.

New York Fashion Week officially runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13. Read more below about the pieces, size range and price point of Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing collaborative collection.

