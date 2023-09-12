MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet strikes again! Child Protective Services has “Thotiana” rapper Blueface and his household under investigation following a controversial stripper video involving his 6-year-old son.

Yes, the same man questioning Chrisean Rock’s parenting eligibility is under investigation regarding his own parenting skills.

According to a TMZ report, Los Angeles sheriff deputies have been dispatched to Blueface’s home about nine times. But the icing on the cake was the video of him having strippers in his house with his minor child present, leading to the Department of Children and Family Services investigation.

So far, 6-year-old Javaughn J. Porter remains with his father because the DCFS hasn’t had much luck contacting its subjects. No one would answer the door or respond to phone calls made to the house.

Per a MadameNoire report, Blueface enraged the internet after posting a video to his Instagram Story on July 6 of him having strippers over his house despite the place having numerous kids, including Javaughn. The dunderhead seemed disappointed that his son’s attention was on finding potato chips in their pantry to snack on rather than the strippers twerking up a storm. Blueface followed his child into the pantry and asked if he was gay.

“Son, come here,” he called to Javaughn in the clip. “Booty cheeks out here, and you looking for chips. You ain’t gay, is you?”

The nipper shook his head no.

Blueface caught wind that social media users disapproved of the inappropriate question he threw at the child, leading to him attempting to right his wrong only to exacerbate the situation.

He posted a video of him asking Javaughn, again, if he was gay. After the child said “no,” the 26-year-old asshole asked if the 6-year-old knew what “gay” meant.

Javaughn confirmed Blueface’s suspicions, stating he didn’t.

Without explaining what it meant, Blueface said he’d be disappointed if the child was gay but would still love him.

“And I’d still support you and take care of you,” Blueface said.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, responded to the news of CPS investigating her child via her Instagram Story.

“You can post this shit 9 more times, and it’s still not going to change the fact his son, that’s only days old, is with the babysitter,” Karlissa wrote. “The mother should not leave the child for at least six weeks.”

She continued, “I need all the mothers to go tell this page that my son’s baby is not even a week old, and he is too young to be left with the babysitter and posting this bullshit is not going to change that.”

“Don’t listen to the fans, Rock. They have no good interest for you or for that baby. You definitely shouldn’t leave your child with anyone for six weeks. You are the only one that’s going to understand your baby’s heart rhythm, your baby’s heartbeat, at this point. If someone goes to sleep and the baby does not wake up, it will be your fault. You won’t be able to look at them or blame them or even look at yourself again in life. And anyone taking responsibility for anyone’s child under six weeks old is six weeks sick!!!”

While the video with strippers led to a DCFS investigation, Los Angeles deputies have been dispatched to the rapper’s San Fernanda Valley house for noise complaints, from loud music to dogs barking.

Police have also arrived at his house due to complaints from his neighbors about loud house parties and fights.