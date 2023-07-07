MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface sparked outrage on Black Twitter after his Instagram stories showed the rapper filming strippers with a house full of children, including his young son and Jaidyn Alexis– his mom.

On July 6, his young son, named Javaughn Porter, was more interested in finding potato chips than half-naked strippers, was in what appeared to be a pantry looking for the tasty snack. As Jaidyn Alexis danced in the living room, the “Thotiana” rapper went searching for Javaughn. Upon finding him, Blueface stepped his goofy ass into the room, questioning him if he was gay.

In the video, he was heard asking his son, “Son, come here. Booty cheeks out here, and you looking for chips. You ain’t gay– is you?”

The handsome tyke looked lost in the sauce at his Blueface’s inappropriate question.

“I’m just looking for a Slim Jim,” he answered sheepishly.

The emcee pressed him further, “Is you?”

His son shook his head. Blueface exclaimed, “My man!”

The pair exchanged a high-five.

In another video, a group of children, including Jaidyn and Blueface’s kids, sat on a sofa as the rapper explained that they needed to watch each other. Because apparently, children should be watching other children while full-grown adults are in the home.

The misfit couple continued playing music as the strippers shook their clappas and twerked as his music played in the background.

Black Twitter lambasted the Cali rapper over the gay question to Javaughn and also lit into his dense baby mother.

While Jaidyn and Bluface live their best lives as unfit parents, the on-again-off-again rapper’s lover has been trying to make it as a rapper. A video for her single “Stewie” is not the bop she thought it was, but her video is even cornier. Dressed cheaply and rocking a bad wig, the 24-year-old wannabe femcee twerked and rapped on camera with various girls dancing around her. The video was released at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s other former lover, Chrisean Rock, is living her best life and rocking a gorgeous pregnancy glow. The “Lonely” rapper has been posted up on IG serving baby bumps and looks.

She’s also been in her performance bag, and we love to see it!

Looks like Blueface needed Chrisean after all, but we’re glad she’s free.