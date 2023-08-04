MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface claims he has more integrity than Chrisean Rock, and at this point, many Zeus viewers don’t know what to think.

In a recent episode of their reality tv show Crazy In Love, the male rapper was on a high horse about what held him back from rebuilding trust with his pregnant part-time lover.

“We tried [to rebuild trust] 110 times. And she lie every single time,” Blueface told Chrisean, the latter’s sister and a friend. “My integrity is how I run shit. My word means more to me than [hers] does to her. It’s like two different people… I take her back every time. She goes off with another dude — I take her back every time. ‘Cause I love her.”

Social media users had conflicting reactions to Blueface’s integrity conversation regarding his relationship with Chrisean.

Some argued that the “Thotiana” rapper took a lot of flack when Chrisean was equally as toxic in the couple’s consensual on-again, off-again romance. Many of the comments called out both of the tumultuous lovers for their chaotic behavior. Others defended Chrisean and said Blueface definitely wasn’t a saint.

“I know y’all don’t like Blue like that… but Rock be wrong a lot of times too. Js. 🤷🏾‍♂️” “He might take her back, but his integrity is not better then hers. He beats her down with his words on a regular basis. She needs to move around. Learn to love herself and baby more then she loves him.” “After watching the show they both need help honestly.”

Others simply thought Blueface spewed a whole bunch of nothing.

“That boy was just talkin because I ain’t hear nun but a bunch of nonsense 😂🤦🏾‍♀️.” “The way he be gaslighting them is ridiculous.” “Has to be the Casa Migos & blunt talking because I don’t get it.” “He does not love her 💀. Why he leavin’? If you loved her you [wouldn’t] be embarrassing her tf.” “The only time he really cared about this whole episode was when she ever mentioned an abortion. This man is sick.”

Interestingly, a few users pointed out that Blueface keeps Chrisean around for his advantage regardless of how much he claims he’s “stuck” with her.

“Y’all know Rock saved his career, right? 😐 Y’all ain’t ready for that conversation 🤣🤣🤣.” “He’ll always take her back ’cause she’s the money maker duhh.”

Season two of Crazy In Love heavily focuses on Chrisean’s doubts about becoming and mother and Blueface’s regarding whether he’s her child’s father.

While Chrisean ultimately confirmed that the male rapper is the unborn baby’s dad via paternity results, whether she and Blueface will be able to co-parent successfully remains unclear — and seemingly unlikely.

Considering there’s a child involved, we wish them the best.

