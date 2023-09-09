MadameNoire Featured Video

DJ Envy confronted Tyrese about the “disrespectful” comments he made toward his wife, Gia Casey, in the past on The Breakfast Club Sept. 7. The Fast and Furious star also confronted the DJ about his lack of support during his rocky divorce process.

While chatting live on the air Thursday, the celebs hashed out their differences when Tyrese asked Envy why he failed to show support as news of his divorce and mental health issues began to flood the media. He revealed that he considered the longtime Power 105.1 host to be a close “friend.”

“One thing I didn’t appreciate about Envy is when Tyrese divorce came across your headlines, where was that same heart and love that I extended to you that you could extend to me?” the actor said, referencing the support he showed the radio host during his own marital issues with his wife, Gia Casey.

In 2013, Envy admitted to cheating on Gia live on air. He called his wife to apologize for his infidelity. To show support, Tyrese arranged a private concert for the couple, hoping that it would bring the duo back together.

Envy said he stopped talking to Tyrese after he started taking his psych meds.

On Thursday, the star, real name Raashaun Casey, explained that his relationship with the Baby Boy alum became strained after he began taking his psych meds. Envy said that the medication made him change into a different person. At one point, the actor’s behavior became so “disrespectful” that the DJ blocked him.

“That wasn’t the man that was my brother,” the New York native said. Tyrese claimed that he couldn’t remember his actions due to being on a high dosage of psych meds. “When you get drunk, do you hold your boy to what he’s saying while he’s drunk?” the actor asked. “Do you hold anybody to what they’re doing knowing that this is their usual self?”

While he agreed with the father of two, Envy expressed that it was difficult watching him fall apart during his emotional breakdown.

“I never had a conversation with you because I never wanted to see you like that,” the DJ continued. “The person who spoke to my wife during that time with texts, I didn’t like that. And I wanted to remember Tyrese as a brother that helped my relationship… Not the Tyrese that was going through it, so I took a step back. I didn’t know what you were going through, and I tried to talk to you, and I seen who you were. When I seen how you were talking this way, I said I’m gonna take a step back.”

The actor didn’t see eye to eye with The Breakfast Club host’s response. Tyrese claimed that he never turned his back on Envy when he was going through his marital woes.

“How convenient for you to step back. I never stepped back from you,” he clapped back.

Envy then explained in detail why his relationship with the actor turned sour. The DJ claimed that Tyrese disrespected Gia.

“You’re right, but I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner,” Envy said. “And you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner. And I never told nobody that… But as a man, some of the things that you said deserved me to box your mouth.”

The Breakfast Club personality did not specify how the “Sweet Lady” crooner disrespected his wife, but apparently, it was so bad that Gia didn’t want to have contact with the Grammy-nominated singer. “So that was the reason I stopped talking to you and wouldn’t reach out to you anymore. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to remember my brother as that.'”

Tyrese never apologized for his unruly behavior, but he clarified that he wasn’t in “control” when he was under the influence of his psych meds. He asked Envy for forgiveness and all of the people he may have hurt during his mental breakdown.

“The things I said and did, the people I rubbed the wrong way and the things that I posted, my conduct overall was literally out of my control,” Tyrese added.

Peep Tyrese and Envy’s full chat on The Breakfast Club below.

This isn’t the first time that Tyrese has opened up about the challenges he endured while on psych meds.

In March, Tyrese claimed that one of his meds, called Rexulti, which is prescribed to treat major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and agitation, made him spiral out of control. The actor claimed that the psych medication caused him to make up wild stories.

“For someone who doesn’t use drugs, you put some shit like Rexulti in my system, it’s gonna have the worst adverse effects ever,” he said during his Sway in the Morning appearance March 7. “So I’m online talking about Will Smith giving me $5 million. I never talked to Will Smith, and I still haven’t recovered from the damage I did to him and his family. They didn’t deserve them phone calls.”

He continued, “I still haven’t recovered from announcing that Samantha was pregnant when she wasn’t at the time. Everything that was happening, I was out of my mind.”

Watch the full clip below.

