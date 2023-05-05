MadameNoire Featured Video

Eboni K. Williams stopped by The Breakfast Club May 4 to defend her controversial bus driver comment. During the interview, tension sparked between the esteemed lawyer and host, DJ Envy.

The former Real Housewives of New York star offered insight on her remark during her viral Grio interview with Iyanla Vanzant.

The radio host and author clarified that her aversion to dating a bus driver was not a comment meant to attack the working class or Black men. She claimed that she wanted to bring attention to some socio-economic factors holding Black people back from “liberation.” She referenced issues like low homeownership and the shocking U.S. Census report that recently revealed $35,000 as the average median household income among Black families to prove her point.

“That’s why I have a personal problem with a lot of the culture saying that we should not have to be excellent,” Williams affirmed. “I’m not going to hold white mediocrity, white subpar, white averages as a standard for the generation of Black children we are raising today.”

DJ Envy claims Williams was “shitting on” Black men and the working class with her remark.

Then, DJ Envy challenged the Loyola graduate. The radio personality said he felt as though Williams was “shitting on” Black men and the working class with her comment. Envy argued that it was hypocritical of the star to preach about uplifting Black men when she was once engaged to a white man.

He defended some of the backlash he saw online regarding Williams’ statement.

“To understand what people were mad about,” he began. “How do you talk about how much you’re uplifting and going for Black people when that’s not even what you’re looking for?”

Williams, 39, swiftly interrupted The Breakfast Club host.

“I would love to know DJ Envy how you know what I’m looking for,” she quipped at the radio personality.

Envy’s “beige rage” began to show as he defended his stance. He argued that some of the “bus drivers” and blue-collar workers that Williams was seemingly hating were hurt by her comments. Especially fans that may support her show and buy her books.

Envy claimed that the “average” and “mediocre” workers were vital to America’s backbone. He cited the hard work of his mother and father as an example. The star, born RaaShaun Casey, said his parents worked multiple jobs to put him through school so he could be the first person in his family to attend college.

Throughout the interview, Williams and Envy spared back and forth, interrupting each other as they tried to understand one another’s stance. Ultimately, the two decided it was okay to disagree on their opposing views.

Towards the end of the heated segment, the Holding Court host reiterated that her intention wasn’t to hurt people’s feelings.

“If you are a person, and we’re talking about Black America, and you feel as if you have maxed out your skill set, whether it’s in the classroom or when you wake up in the morning and do whatever it is. Then, God bless you, and I support and love you. I’m talking to Black people that I know have a potential skill set that is untapped,” the Bet on Black author explained. “That’s the difference between mediocre and exceptional, not the piece of paper. Not even the income. Are you complicit and complacent in what you are doing currently? Or are you willing to go above and beyond and do the thing that most people won’t do? That’s where exception lies.”

Black Twitter reacts to The Breakfast Club interview with Eboni K. Williams.

Black Twitter users lit up the platform with reactions to Williams and Envy’s heated interview after it went viral. Some people felt that Williams made “valid points” about the state of Black America and the issue of mediocrity. A few people didn’t see eye to eye with the celeb. Naysayers called the attorney’s dating stance divisive and insulting to hardworking bus drivers and other blue-collar Black Americans. See a few reactions below.

