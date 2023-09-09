MadameNoire Featured Video

A bikini top-clad Sasha Obama was photographed smoking a cigarette as she left a Labor Day party in Los Angeles Sept. 4. Netizens on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, had mixed opinions about the 22-year-old woman unabashedly living her best life in sunny LA.

On Monday, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama was seen puffing on a cigarette as she chopped it up with friends in a parking lot in West Hollywood, according to Page Six. To beat the Los Angeles heat, Sasha wore a silver bikini top that exposed her midriff and belly button piercing. Rocking long box braids, the carefree University Of Southern California grad paired her beach look with a navy blue maxi skirt and black flip-flops. One photo captured the young beauty laughing as she puffed and passed the cigarette around to her pals.

X users react to Sasha’s smoking picture.

Is smoking bad? Yes! However, Sasha looked like she was having innocent fun, just like many recent college graduates do, but because of her political blood ties, trolls on social media dragged the 22-year-old beauty into the public court of opinion after the photos went viral.

One bothered X user said it was an “embarrassment” to see the USC grad smoking and having fun with her friends. “Now you understand why we can’t allow Democrats to teach our Kids,” the hater added.

Some users cracked jokes about Sasha’s appearance. Another keyboard warrior suggested that the youngster may have picked up the “bad habit” from her father, who admitted to being a former smoker during a 2009 press conference.

X users, with some sense, rushed in to defend the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Sasha’s supporters argued that the 22-year-old young woman wasn’t hurting anyone by smoking a square. Users in favor of Sasha living her best life said she was just young and having fun. One netizen claimed that she was probably happy to have freedom after living under the strict walls of the White House for two terms.

“Politicians kids need a private life,” the user added.

This isn’t the first time that the internet has criticized Sasha for living it up.

In May, the former University of Michigan student was caught holding a lit cigarette as she drove to a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Dressed down in baggy overalls and a white long-sleeve t-shirt, the former president’s youngest daughter clutched the lit cigarette with her long chrome manicured nails.

Before scrutiny about her smoking habit flooded the internet, Sasha caught heat in 2020 when she was photographed wearing a graffiti-painted crop top that exposed her belly. The carefree student stared into the camera with a seductive look as she rocked tight shorts and a beat face.

That same year, the young beauty was seen in a widely shared social media video lip-syncing some explicit lyrics to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring The City Girls and DaBaby.

Let that girl live!

Since leaving the White House, Sasha and her big sister Malia have tried to keep a low profile. Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021. Now, she’s working as a scriptwriter for Donald Glover’s new Amazon project in Los Angeles. Sasha graduated from USC in May and is clearly having fun post-grad.

In Michelle’s new book, The Light We Carry, the former first lady revealed that her daughters moved into their own apartment together. The sister duo decorated their shared pad with furniture from yard sales and IKEA.

According to the former first lady, Sasha and Malia even created a budget to track their spending. Now that their apartment is all furnished and decked out, sometimes the girls host dinner and cocktail parties for their parents. During an interview with TODAY in 2022, Michelle joked that the girls could use a little help with their drink-making skills. “The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was,” she recalled of one of their fun at-home cocktail events.

