MadameNoire Featured Video

Michelle Obama spilled the beans and let the world know that the former first daughter, Malia and Sasha Obama, were actively on the dating scene. And now we know who one of them is dating.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Obama said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Play

Shortly after the former FLOTUS made this revelation, Sasha Obama was spotted with her boyfriend, who happens to be the son of a famous actor. Obama, 20, is now dating Clifton Powell, Jr.. son of Clifton Powell Sr., whose known for roles in Ray, Menace to Society, Woman Thou Art Loosed, Next Friday, Friday After Next and many other movies and TV shows. The Daily Mail revealed pictures of the lovebirds recently leaving USC’s campus together. The two began dating after she moved to Los Angeles in 2021 to attend the University of Southern California after leaving the University of Michigan.

Powell, Jr. is a 24-year-old commercial director who previously played college basketball at University of California Santa Barbara from 2016 to 2018. As a commercial director, he has worked with brands like Madden, Nike and Peloton.

Mrs. Obama isn’t worried about her baby girls navigating the real world when it comes to life and love because she knows she raised them right.