MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock is catching heat for a video that allegedly shows her smoking marijuana while pregnant during a spat with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Blueface.

The controversial video flooded X, the app formerly known as Twitter Aug. 21 after a user named @coreyletterman posted a clip from Episode 5 of the duo’s toxic reality TV show, Crazy In Love.

In the short clip, Chrisean can be seen puffing on what appears to be a joint as clouds of smoke come billowing out of her mouth during an argument with Blueface about their recent lie detector test. Corey slammed the first-time mom for “smoking profusely” during her pregnancy in the damning clip.

“Her fans are quiet as kept. Nah, let’s get this turnt up a notch. That baby was doomed b4 birth SMH. Y’all have eyes but no sense,” the upset user added. A few netizens echoed similar concerns.

Users worried that the smoke would impact the baby’s health and development or, worse, lead to miscarriage.

On the other hand, some users rallied alongside the Baltimore native when the questionable clip surfaced. Maternal health “experts” on X claimed that marijuana wouldn’t hurt Chrisean’s unborn child. Other users wondered if Chrisean had a medical reason for smoking marijuana during her pregnancy.

Can women smoke during pregnancy?

According to March Of Dimes, smoking while pregnant is a big no-no for women at all stages of pregnancy. The site notes that “no amount of marijuana” is safe during pregnancy, and doing so can put your baby at great risk. Marijuana contains THC, which is the psychoactive component of the plant. The compound can pass through the placenta to the baby, impacting the brain.

It can also lead to premature birth, fetal growth restriction and a condition called anencephaly, a serious birth defect in which a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull. Most newborns do not survive long after birth if born with a severe deformity.

Chrisean hasn’t spoken out about the eyebrow-raising clip, but according to her latest X post, the star will be welcoming her newborn baby any day now.

RELATED CONTENT: Blueface Attempts To Dim Chrisean Rock’s Light With ‘Paperwork’ To Show He Prevented Her From Facing Assault Charges