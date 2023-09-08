MadameNoire Featured Video

Justina Miles has diamonds dancing when she signs, thanks to Pandora.

The American Sign Language (ASL) signer and performer, who went viral during the 2023 Super Bowl, is one of the faces of Pandora’s new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman — according to People.

Miles’ charismatic personality shined through in a promotional video for jeweler that she posted on Instagram Sept. 2. The partially deaf signer inspiringly said in the clip that the biggest rule in life that should be broken “is the rule that limits you.”

“Break that rule and see where you go,” the 20-year-old advised in the short clip. “Keep it real, keep it authentic, and you will always, always have the result that is meant to be.”

Miles posted snapshots from a Pandora event in New York City on her Instagram Stories Sept. 6. The jeweler’s star-studded affair fell ahead of the fashion capital’s fashion week, which runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.

The partially deaf Philadelphia native posted up at the event — which celebrated the brand’s trio of lab-grown diamond collections. The special evening also unveiled a new store in the Astor Place area of Manhattan, reported Vogue.

Other attendees at Pandora’s event included Halle Bailey, Julia Fox, Precious Lee and Pamela Anderson.

In February, Miles shared in a piece written for Vogue that she’s been partially deaf since she was two.

“My mum was my only role model. She was a deaf single mom who took me everywhere and raised me the best she could. I watched her graduate college under difficult circumstances but still keep a roof over my head and food in my mouth. We’ve gone through a lot together,” the 20-year-old wrote.

In early July, the ASL signer revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was expecting her first child. Later that month, the deaf community advocate said in a piece written for PopSugar she was three months pregnant and “riddled with first-trimester icks” when she performed during Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“My week in Arizona was spent sick and bedridden around work and rehearsals. But the most memorable part for me was the very ending of the performance. As Rihanna performed ‘Diamonds,’ I realized I had did it, I reached the end. I had seen through the entire performance despite the heavy doubts. As I was signing, looking up, I could see the fireworks. I knew then I had shined . . . for more people than two.”

Miles shared her stunning maternity photos in late July. She wore a belly-baring yellow gown and posed nearly nude with a pearl-accented sheer veiling. See her photos in the coverage below.

