Justina Miles, the 20-year-old “Philly-bred” sign language performer who had this year’s Super Bowl viewers shook over her lit as fuck signed interpretation of Rihanna’s “Bitch Betta Have My Money,” is expecting her first baby.

After being relatively quiet on social media, Justina shared the exciting news with a cute Instagram post on July 3. Donning a lilac bodycon tank dress with a split that revealed her growing baby bump and cat-eye sunnies, she posted a series of cute photos, including a few selfies.

The pregnant 20-year-old dropped a coy caption, “Soo .. we all pregnant ?☺️”

The Instagram post has garnered almost 42,000 likes, and supporters and fans offered their congratulations in the comments section.

“Awww! Love it when we become a young mother! We gotta have a great life in our late 30s/ early 40s with our lovely young adult children! Young mother rocks! #youngmotherforever,” Arlene Ngalle wrote.

Wawa penned, “Looking good, m’lady!❤️❤️❤️ congratulations!! Now rock that!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥”

“Wow 🤟 all love from the CODA community. We have a new member joining us 😚,” someone else wrote.

Another fan expressed, “Beautiful and powerful woman right there carrying life while already creating ripples, so here for it 🥹 rooting for you, girl, congrats!!! 💕”

“Congratulations, babe 😘😘😘 I love youuu, and ur so strong! You got this❤️ Imma be here , always 💗🤞🏻”

“You look so cute with your mini bump. Congratulations, Justina! 🤍🫶🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Another person asked Justina to create a registry so people could send gifts for the baby.

“Make an Amazon wish list so people can Bless you😍”

The sign language extraordinaire’s last post on social media was in April. Raising awareness for the deaf community, Justina graced the May cover of British Vogue in couture by Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin.

“Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled. It is time the world knows, understands, and embraces us- people of all colors, shapes, and abilities. I am my undying potential. My community WILL leave behind a legacy.❤️‍🔥 I’m honored to be on the cover of the @BritishVogue May 2023 issue. The opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the Deaf community is incredible and one I don’t take lightly,” Justina posted.

On July 4, Justina posted a video to her Instagram stories. The pregnant mom revealed that gas at Sheetz was an astounding $1.77 per gallon.

The Philly beauty, a staunch advocate for the deaf community, is not wholly nonhearing. Justina shared that she could hear music, and her energy was evident as she perfectly signed the Black American National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” before the Super Bowl started. According to audiologist standards, her hearing qualifies her as deaf.

About how she got “in the zone” to perform at the NFL’s most coveted game, Justina told CBS News in February, “I was thinking, before like getting there, ‘I just hope that I pop off on a big scale, I hope I reach a big scale for the deaf community. That’s what I do and how I got in my zone.”

We wish Justina the best in her pregnancy, and we can’t see the lil munchkin! Congratulations!