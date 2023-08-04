MadameNoire Featured Video

Sign language interpreter-extraordinaire Justina Miles slayed her recent maternity shoot.

The 20-year-old sign language phenom posted the stunning images to her Instagram account July 30. In the photos, Justina donned several Mother Earth looks with her growing pregnant belly on full display. The collage featured the Philadelphia native rocking her natural curls, flowy fabric and sheer tulle covered in pearls.

“Mother is Mothering •. 🔸 •,” Justina wrote in the caption.

Although Justina isn’t entirely deaf, her photos were captured by deaf Indian-American Neha of Jeevan Portraits.

Neha even commented on Justina’s post, writing, “You are so stunning!!! 😍😍😍 it was an honor to take your photos 💗🫶🏾”

Someone else wrote, “OOOOO GIRLLLL, YOU PRETTYY!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

“These are so beautiful and ethereal. 😍,” another supporter wrote about the photos’ theme.

“You Look TF Good & you’re glowing. So happy for you,” another commenter penned.

MADAMENOIRE first reported Justina was pregnant in July. She posted photos of herself on Instagram in a personal maternity shoot, wearing a lilac bodycon fit and cute cat-eye sunnies with a baby bump. The IG post has now garnered almost 45,000 likes.

“Soo .. we all pregnant?”

Related Stories Super Bowl Sign Language Showstopper Justina Miles Expecting First Baby

Justina also wrote about her pregnancy for Pop Sugar. She admitted that she was three months pregnant during her outstanding Super Bowl performance, where she signed Rihanna’s 2015 3x platinum hit “Bitch Betta Have My Money.”

She recalled being sick leading up to her sign language performance.

“At the Super Bowl, I was three months pregnant, riddled with first-trimester icks. My week in Arizona was spent sick and bedridden around work and rehearsals. But the most memorable part for me was the very ending of the performance. As Rihanna performed ‘Diamonds,’ I realized I had did it. I reached the end. I had seen through the entire performance despite the heavy doubts. As I was signing, looking up, I could see the fireworks. I knew then I had shined . . . for more people than two.”

We can’t wait to see Justina’s little bundle of joy!