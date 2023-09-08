MadameNoire Featured Video

A new group of Houston singles will be entering “the pods” with hopes of finding a lifelong partner when season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix Sept. 22. The hit Netflix show puts love-hungry singles to the test to see if they can develop a romantic connection with someone without seeing them first.

Over several weeks, the couples will move in together, meet each other’s families and plan for their wedding to figure out if the strong emotional connection they developed in “the pods” can withstand the real-world realities and external factors that may threaten to tear them apart.

Meet the Black cast members.

This season, fans will get to see a number of beautiful Black singles on the show, like Aaliyah, a 29-year-old ICU travel nurse, who is finally ready to search for her special someone, according to a teaser that dropped on Instagram Sept. 6. “My parents would just say, you need to sit your ass down somewhere so that you can actually fall in love with somebody,” Aaliyah said when asked why she’s still single.

Enoch, a 27-year-old financial advisor, is looking for a partner who will bring him “peace” and a lover who will “mellow” him out when times get rough.

Linda, 32, is in search of reciprocity. “I’m looking for someone who will treat me like the queen that I deserve to be treated because he’s gonna get that same thing back for me,” the beautiful talent acquisition manager said.

Jarred, 34, has a lust for adventure and travel. The handsome university director hopes to find someone he can “hike up a mountain with.”

Milton, a 25-year-old scientist, wants to find a partner that is “goal-oriented.”

Anyone interested in dating some of these singles may have to work past a few of their unique quirks. Uche, a 34-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur, can be very blunt. “My mouth has no filter,” the Love Is Blind contestant revealed.

Shondra, 32, talks with her hands a little too much.

“That’s just what I do,” the flight attendant laughed during her confessional.

Miriam takes “forever” to get ready in the morning. The 32-year-old scientist confessed that it took her four hours just to get ready to film her segment for the teaser.

That’s not a red flag, is it?

Guess we will just have to wait and see.

Some members of the show are still married.

Developing a solid love connection with someone you’ve never met can be quite a challenge, but some couples have found everlasting romance on Love Is Blind. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and her white knight, Cameron Hamilton, fell head over heels for one another on the inaugural season of the show in 2020. They’ve been married ever since. In July, the couple traveled to Marrakech, Morocco, for a beautiful baecation.

Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton aren’t afraid to show off their happy union. On Instagram, the sweet couple often share gushy photos of their beautiful marriage together.

Tiffany and Brett Brown, from season 4, are still going strong. The lovey duo celebrated their one-year anniversary in May, and they recently made an appearance on the Love Is Blind spin-off show, After The Altar.

We love to see it!

