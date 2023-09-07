MadameNoire Featured Video

“Pound Town” luminary Sexyy Red’s brutally honest response about what she spends on her fits had the internet rooting for her.

TikToker Christoosmoove, known to ask celebrities how much they dropped on their drip, interviewed the St. Louis native with the same questions, and she gave the most real response in a video posted on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Starting with the shades, Sexyy Red divulged that her sunglasses came from the beauty supply store, and she spent between $13 and $14. Instead of judging her for buying reasonably priced sunglasses, Christoosmoove egged her on.

Asked how much she spent on her emblematic Hello Kitty chain and her “Sexyy Red” chain, she responded, “This one (the Hello Kitty) was like 50 (bands), this one (Sexyy Red chain) was like five bands.”

Adorned in a purple leather bralette and matching shorts, Sexyy Red stated each piece cost around $20. In purple open-toed heels with ruffles, the rapper said she dropped “70 bars” on the shoes.

The entire video duration, Sexyy Red cradled stacks of bands like they were a baby.

“These my kids,” she proclaimed.

Toward the end of the video, Sexyy Red turned her back to the camera to reveal a message for her baby’s father via her ass.

“Free my baby daddy,” she read.

Commenters loved how the “SkeeYee” rapper wasn’t ashamed to wear affordable clothing and accessories in public and admitted to paying a reasonable price. Many believe it proved that there was a deeper side to the rapper than what she shows on social media.

“I feel like she was the realest person, yet.”

“[And] that’s how we stay rich.”

“Humble at its best. She got the money to go get designer, but she still rocking what she wants.”

“She’s authentically her…how can you hate this, lol.”

“She rich as hell and still budgeting. I fw it!”

Along with fame, Sexyy Red has garnered many haters who call her ratchet because of her music’s lyrical content and public image. But Sexyy Red made it clear that her public image earns her a bag that goes toward providing her children a better life in a tweet posted on Aug. 23.

“Can [y’all] stop hatin’ on me. I’m just [trying to] get this money [and] turn my kids’ life up.”

Other haters claim Sexyy Red’s “bad music” tainted her image and made her unappealing, yet people don’t know how to separate the artist from the person. Countless times, the rapper showed she’s a different person out of the limelight. For example, she donated to a high school to assist seniors who can’t afford to attend prom, having been in their shoes at their age.

People need to admit that Sexyy Red is relatable and likable.