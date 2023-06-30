MadameNoire Featured Video

Sexyy Red’s Summer Smash performance in Bridgeview, Illinois came to a screeching halt on June 24 after rowdy crowd members began tossing water bottles and balls at the rapper on stage.

As Red began performing her hit song “Pound Town,” a few mean festival goers started hurling items at the Miami native. At first, Red pushed through her Summer Smash performance, dancing and rapping along with fans as the debris flew in her direction. But toward the end of her fourth song, the rapper got fed up with people throwing their trash on stage.

“I’m done, they steady throwing shit, I’m done,” the red-headed femcee said before she rushed off the festival stage.

After the moment went viral, Twitter trolls came out in full force with all sorts of ugly and racist remarks about the rising hip-hop star. A few people called the rhymer “hood,” “dirty,” and claimed her “vulgar” lyrics were “trash.” One internet hater even tweeted that the Florida native looked like she needed to be “hosed down.”

Another jerk referred to the star as a “Chlamydia rapper,” while referencing the rhymer’s recent appearance on the Lip Service Podcast, in which she confessed to being infected with the sexually transmitted disease twice.

The nasty comments sparked a huge colorism debate among those supporting Red.

One user named @13Fish called out people for tweeting “anti-Black” remarks about the “Check” artist. The heated fan slammed trolls for supporting stars like Cardi B and Latto, who often rap about “vulgar” content in their music.

In response to the angered fan’s “anti-Black” theory, some people speculated whether Cardi and Latto’s skin color played a factor in the internet’s acceptance of their music and “hood” persona over Red’s.

Check out a few more reactions below.

Sexyy Red’s lyrics and music may not be for everyone, but she certainly didn’t deserve to have her safety threatened on stage. Get a life losers!

We hope you’re doing okay, Sexyy Red!

