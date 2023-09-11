MadameNoire Featured Video

Tuesday (Sept.6) was quite an emotional day for Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman (Real name Bryan Williams) when he greeted B.G., his crony and the original member of the ’90s rapping bunch Hot Boys, following his release from federal prison.

In Birdman’s Instagram Live video, the rapper dapped up his longtime friend, and the two held each other in a long embrace. Birdman assured his newly liberated homie that he was going to look out for him, presenting B.G. with a diamond Cash Money piece.

According to Billboard, B.G.’s legal troubles came in 2009 when cops conducted a traffic stop only to find three guns in his possession. Two of the firearms were stolen. The 43-year-old was charged with two counts of firearm possession and one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice.” B.G. was handed a 14-year prison sentence but spent 12 years in federal prison.

Three days before his release, B.G. commemorated his 43rd birthday via Instagram, seemingly announcing he would be released.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year, I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle. A matter of fact, from this year forward, I’m living and celebrating like every day is #MyBIRTHDAY,” he posted in the caption of his IG post.

B.G. continued, “The main focus is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger, and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”

He concluded, “I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS. All the Real 1s, I’ll see y’all at the top. All you fake 1’s, I’ll hear your echo from the bottom.”

Here is some more of B.G.’s music below.

The original members of the 1997 Hot Boys comprised Lil’ Wayne, Juvenile, Turk and B.G. Before parting ways in 2001, the rap group dropped three successful albums: “Get It How U Live!!,” Guerilla Warfare,” and “Let ‘Em Burn.” The most successful album was “Guerilla Warfare.”

Another member of Hot Boys to have been incarcerated was Turk (real name Tab Virgil.” In January 2004, Turk was arrested on first-degree attempted murder charges after he shot at police officers who busted into an apartment building on suspicions of drugs. As a result, one officer was shot in the hip, leg and jaw.

The Shelby County Court sentenced Turk to 10 years behind bars. He was released in 2012.

Congrats to B.G. on his release. Hope to hear new music!