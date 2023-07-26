MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of National Uncle and Aunties Day, MADAMENOIRE is honoring our favorite Black television uncles and aunties!

Television has given us an array of Black uncles and Black aunties who have become role models and sources of inspiration for Black viewers across the globe. From the stern but caring Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to the warm and witty Aunt Rachel from Family Matters, each of these characters left an enduring legacy.

Their portrayal of love, guidance and humor touched the hearts of Black viewers of all ages, and you probably learned a thing by listening to their words of wisdom and their awe-inspiring advice.

Our Black TV aunties and uncles not only entertained us, but they reminded Black folks of the importance of family, love and understanding. Their impact on television and society will be remembered for years to come, and they will forever hold a special place in our hearts. In honor of National Aunties and Uncles Day, let’s celebrate the iconic characters and the talented actors who brought some of our favorite TV aunties and uncles to life.

Uncle Phil – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One of the most memorable and beloved TV uncles is Philip Banks, affectionately known as Uncle Phil, from the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Portrayed by the late James Avery, Uncle Phil was the epitome of a strong, authoritative figure with a heart of gold. As the patriarch of the Banks family, he provided guidance, love and discipline to his children and nephew, Will, played by Oscar Award-winning actor Will Smith. Beyond his stern exterior, Uncle Phil demonstrated empathy, humor and a willingness to listen. His wisdom and life lessons resonated with viewers, making him an unforgettable Black uncle.

One of our favorite Uncle Phil moments was in Season 6 when the endearing uncle offered to help his nephew Will find an apartment.

After their iconic Bel-Air mansion was sold, Will was worried that his uncle would judge him if he couldn’t find an apartment in time for the move. Instead of scolding the young West Philly teen, Uncle Phil shocked his nephew with some surprisingly sweet words of encouragement.

Uncle Bobby – The Proud Family

In the animated world of The Proud Family, there is one character who stands out with his humor, wit and endless support for his beloved family. Uncle Bobby Proud, also known as Uncle Bobby, is an unforgettable figure in the hit animated series. The Disney Channel cartoon classic follows the life of Penny Proud and her family, presenting a vibrant and diverse portrayal of African-American family and culture.

From his very first appearance, Uncle Bobby’s humor, stellar singing and comedic timing capture the hearts of the audience. Voiced by the talented comedian Cedric the Entertainer, Uncle Bobby brings a burst of infectious laughter to the screen. His hilarious antics and soulful singing infuse the show with light-hearted moments, providing comic relief even in the face of challenging situations.

Uncle Bobby’s love for his family knows no bounds. As the brother of Oscar Proud, Penny’s father, Uncle Bobby’s devotion to his sister-in-law, Trudy, and his niece, Penny, is evident in every interaction. He’s always there to offer a helping hand or a listening ear, showcasing the importance of family bonds and the strength of their connection.

Uncle Junior – The Jamie Foxx Show

Uncle Junior, played by Garrett Morris, captivated audiences with his infectious smile, playful demeanor and witty one-liners that brought a ray of sunshine to every scene. As the owner of the family-run hotel, The King’s Tower, Uncle Junior added a unique flavor to the show, infusing it with warmth and laughter.

Beyond his humor, Uncle Junior served as a valuable source of wisdom and guidance for the show’s characters, particularly for his nephew, Jamie King. He also loved his wife, Helen. He possessed a wealth of life experience, and his insights often helped Jamie navigate the challenges of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Uncle Junior’s practical advice and calming presence made him a trusted confidant and a pillar of strength for the entire cast. Morris’ legacy continues to shine brightly in the hearts of fans, and he remains a cherished part of the fond memories of The Jamie Foxx Show.

Aunt Vivian (Aunt Viv) – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Portrayed by two talented actresses, Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid, Aunt Vivian Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was the epitome of grace, elegance and strength. As the matriarch of the Banks family, she was a pillar of support and a loving figure to her children and nephew, Will. Aunt Vivian’s wisdom, unwavering determination and nurturing nature made her an iconic Black Aunt, and her passion for standing up for what’s right served as an inspiration to many.

In Season 6, Aunt Viv showed why she was the fearless matriarch of the house when she and Uncle Phil stormed the Philadelphia Police Department to free Will and his cousin Carlton from prison. After police falsely accused the pair of stealing a car, Aunt Vivian made the officers think twice about holding the boys captive. With help from Uncle Phill, Will and Carlton were released immediately.

Aunt Rachel – Family Matters

In Family Matters, Telma Hopkins brought to life the character of Aunt Rachel Crawford, an influential figure in the Winslow household. As the sister of Harriette Winslow, she offered guidance and support, showcasing the importance of family bonds and unity.

Aunt Violet – Queen Sugar

Aunt Violet, portrayed by Hollywood veteran Tina Lifford, embodies the spirit of an intrepid matriarch. As an elder figure within the Bordelon family, she carries the weight of her ancestry, exuding a sense of wisdom and grace that commands respect. Her presence is a beacon of stability, providing comfort and guidance in times of turmoil and uncertainty.

In Queen Sugar, the Bordelon family is hit with the unthinkable, from racial discrimination to the intricacies of managing a sugarcane farm. Aunt Violet stands as a steadfast pillar of strength, never faltering in her support for her loved ones. Her unwavering determination and resilience inspire those around her to face challenges head-on and overcome adversity.

When Aunt Violet joined forces with her husband, Hollywood, the loving married couple showcased the power and beauty of Black love and a healthy partnership on-screen.

