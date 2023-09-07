MadameNoire Featured Video

Monica Denise’s daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown, celebrated her tenth birthday with her famous songstress mama and a fabulous photo shoot.

The young lady posed with the Grammy winner in matching all-black lewks. Laiyah wore a tiered tulle dress with her lengthy tresses styled in a sleek middle part. The “So Gone” singer wore pants and a blazer with sheer cutouts and corset detailing on the torso.

Monica shared photos of herself and her gorgeous daughter Sept. 4 in honor of the child’s birthday the previous day.

The “Letters” singer said, “Happy Birthday @laiyah. One never truly knows LOVE, until they’ve experienced YOU….. You’ve given me a decade of joy, compassion, understanding & love without conditions 🖤. May you always see YOU as special & deserving as I do……”

Fellow celebrities, including Lil Mama, 2 Chainz, and Syleena Johnson, all wished Laiyah a happy birthday in the comments section.

The newly-turned 10-year-old posted details about her birthday photo shoot on her personal Instagram account.

The tween shared that her “fave” photographer, Cyndi Brown, took the stunning snapshots.

Laiyah’s dress was a custom Fhonia Ellis creation. Her glam was slayed by Atlanta’s StylesByBash and YayaBeatsFace. The former, a hairstylist, and the latter, a makeup artist, have previously both beautified Monica with extra doses of glam.

In 2019, Monica threw Laiyah a “Sweet Six Sleepover” with tons of pink and purple balloons, a tea party, and unicorn-themed sweet treats.

Other kids at the tea party included Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughter, Junie, and T.I. and Tiny’s youngest child, Heiress.

Monica shares Laiyah with her ex, Shannon Brown. The singer’s other kids are sons Romelo, 15, and Rodney, 18, whom she shares with her other ex-lover, Rodney “Rocko” Hill.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer revealed in May that she’d gifted Rodney $18,000 to invest in “himself and his business” and another $1,800 for him to spend on “fun.”

Monica posted a video compilation of her eldest son throughout the years that ended with a reaction clip of when she told him about his almost $20,000 birthday gift.

“@rodneyy You changed my life the second I knew I was pregnant with you!” she captioned the post May 21. “I wanted to be better for you, grow for you, change for you and accomplish things unimaginable for you!!! Today I celebrate you!!! There’s nothing in the world we wouldn’t do for you!! HAPPY 18TH BIRTHDAY …. Love MOM ♥️.”

