Missy Elliott and Monica Denise basked in the glory of their respective careers on the covers of Essence’s July/August issues.

The two music industry titans — both heavyweight performers in their own right — covered Essence with style, grace and the power of their legacies shining through their editorials.

In addition to shedding insight into their personal lives, both artists gave their fans a promise of new music.

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott shared that she has some “fun” and “upbeat” musical gems “in the works.” Quite coyly, the proud Virginia native said she wouldn’t reveal when exactly her fans can expect to blast her newest tracks.

“I never tell dates,” she teased. “‘Cause when I tell you dates, it will get you in trouble with them fans.”

Similarly, Essence’s July/August Digital cover, Monica, cryptically discussed the release of her forthcoming eighth studio album, Trenches.

Monica emphasized that her musical perfection isn’t something that can be rushed — regardless of how much fans want to hear it. The Miss Thang artist also noted that the loss of several family members slowed her creative process.

“I think there’s been a little frustration toward me when it comes to releasing Trenches. And I completely understand why, and take full accountability,” the R&B songstress explained. “But I would rather the music be late and great than be right away and missing elements that I know should be there.”

Missy and Monica will hit the stage on night two of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1. Other musicians who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the music vets are Jill Scott, Ice Cube, Lady of Rage, YoYo and more.

