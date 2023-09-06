MadameNoire Featured Video

Renaissance Tour’s night three (Monday, Sept. 4) of Beyoncé showing favoritism to Los Angeles County was a whole production. But the show’s peak had to be when Queen Diana Ross stunned Beyoncé and the SoFi Stadium crowd with her presence and sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Diana’s daughter and actress Tracee Ellis Ross filmed and posted the moment stagehands rushed to bring out the “I’m Coming Out” songstress.

Cellphone footage revealed Diana emerging from backstage as the band played “Love Hangover” while she worked her way to center stage as the crowd went wild.

Diana started to do adlibs, but SoFi Stadium’s technical difficulties with the microphone made it inaudible. Once the mic decided to work, Diana greeted the audience before driving to the chorus.

“Hello, LA!” Diana welcomed.

As the 79-year-old music soul and R&B legend entertained the crowd, a surprised and ecstatic Beyoncé ran to Ross and thanked her with a huge smile.

“Thank you so much,” Beyoncé told her.

The two embraced, causing the crowd to applaud. As Diana announced to the audience that it was Beyoncé’s birthday, the “Love On Top” hitmaker embraced the icon from behind.

The “Endless Love” singer instructed the crowd to raise their cellphones with the flash on and told them to help her sing “Happy Birthday” to the superstar.

Amid the serenade, Beyoncé couldn’t help but giddily jump up and down at the special moment.

In addition to her daughter Tracee, Diana had her son, Evan, to experience such a legendary moment with her.

“What a MOMENT! Thank you to everyone who made this happen. I have deep gratitude for you all and to those few special players (you know who you are). Just wow, and thank you! I played camera lady and supportive giggling daughter. @realevanross and mom, I love you so much!!!”

Another celebrity, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry, experienced an iconic moment at the show. She attended the concert and watched as Beyoncé performed a flawless rendition of “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” a song most ’90s babies would recall Tia and Tamera Mowry performed the song in the female group Voices.

“The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices,” Tia wrote in an Instagram post. “I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened! She’s a true icon who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit.”