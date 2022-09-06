MadameNoire Featured Video

Bow Wow is getting slammed for advertising meet and greet packages that go up to $1,000 while on the Millennium Tour. Even though there are packages that cost less, social media isn’t a fan of his diamond package which costs $1,000. The other meet and greet packages include the gold package for $150 and the platinum package for $400.

The gold package includes a photo with Moss and an exclusive lanyard and t-shit. If you purchase the platinum package, you can hang out with him before the concert at his VIP Lounge party. Fans with this package will also get the lanyard and t-shirt along with a hoodie and a drawstring bag. The diamond package provides fans with the ultimate meet and greet experience. They will get backstage access, a 30 to 45 minute personal tour of the arena and tour bus, attend the pre-show VIP Lounge party, and a photo and first dibs on exclusive merch. Only 10 fans can buy the Diamond VIP Package.

Social media has been laughing at Bow Wow over these packages. Since Chris Brown has $1,000 meet and greets, folks were clowning Bow Wow for trying to do the same thing with tweets like these:

One Twitter user came to his defense and reminded the naysayers that Bow Wow came before artists like Brown.

“I’m not saying Bow wow should charge $1,000 but I hate when people try to discredit bow wow and his career,” they wrote. “Bow wow opened the doors for people like Chris Brown and to even be able to tour after 20+ years in the industry is commendable.”

Someone else posted that Bow Wow should get credit where credit is due.

“Let’s not get crazy now. Bow wow was really the biggest child star in the world before we even heard of Chris Brown (no disrespect). Let’s not act like he wasn’t triple platinum at only 13, having number 1 hits & selling out Madison Square Garden.”

Bow Wow also hopped on Twitter and responded to those criticizing his meet and greet costs, mainly the diamond package.

“My meet n greets start at 150$ yall only reporting the diamond package. Stop acting like to meet me its a stack,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. “There are 3 packages you can choose from. READ BEFORE YALL START POSTING S*** ON THESE BLOGS.”

He added, “You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” he said. “One week its ‘Bow wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to who wants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma n**** thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”

If you’d like to see the meet and greet packages, take a look here.