MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress La La Anthony had a blast Wednesday night (Aug. 16) after partaking in the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour hype in Tampa, Fla., but she wasn’t alone.

On Instagram, the 41-year-old entertainer posted a video of her jamming to Queen B’s setlist in Florida’s infamous 1,000-degree humid weather. She was accompanied by fellow entertainers like film producer Will Packer, his wife Heather Packer, multihyphenate Jill Scott and songwriter and the Knowles sisters’ cousin Angela Beyince.

La La even brought her 16-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, to join the fun.

Dancing to “Cuff It,” “Break My Soul,” “My Power,” “Run the World (Girls),” “Before I Let Go” (even doing the electric slide), “Formation,” “Thique,” and more, there wasn’t one dull moment for the former Power star and her celebrity friends.

Beyoncé even took the time to shout her out while she performed to an excited Tampa crowd.

“We got La La in the house,” the “Drunk In Love” songstress told the audience while confetti rained on the crowd.

“Nahhhh, that shout-out from @beyonce was CRAZZZYYY,” the caption read. “Last night was one for the books…love you, @angiebeyince, always the best times together!! Thank you for EVERYTHING! @willpowerpacker @iamheatherhp @missjillscott, you guys were the best crew…B, YOU ARE ONE OF ONE!! Love you!”

Will and Heather certainly had a blast together, and love was definitely in the air for the couple as the Think Like A Man franchise producer danced the night away with his wife, sipping on bubbly.

“A time was had,” Will wrote in the caption.

La La commented, “The best time!!!!”

Queen Jill Scott, an expert on euphony and music aptitude, took the time to praise Beyoncé for a tremendous night, which she shared with her son.

“Yerrrrrr.. Mommy finished her own shows, having studio nights now still HAD to show my young bawh the pinnacle. Yes. MY @beyonce. Tampa’s audience was BEAUTIFUL. We sang, we danced and hydrated. 3000 degrees STILL, the entire cast,crew pioneered through the blaze. I Put all due RESPECK on the TEAM & their fierce leader. Queen B -just…thank you. My awesome Jett is still blushing.”

Queen B also showed love to Jill during the show, screaming, “I love you” to her.

Jill finished the “Who Is Jill Scott?” tour in June.

Watching TikTok, Instagram, and X footage of Beyoncé’s tour may induce FOMO. However, fans can still experience the hype since the singer has more U.S. shows on her roster, from Arizona and Nevada to California and Texas. Her last show is on Oct. 1, at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Tickets are still available for purchase. Don’t miss out!