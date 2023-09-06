MadameNoire Featured Video

On September 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were cozied up and in each other’s arms while enjoying the first night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.

The former royals warmly embraced as they danced to Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Love On Top.” After sharing a hug, Meghan remained closely by her husband’s side while she excitedly threw her arm up in the air, matching the energy of the song’s momentum.

Netizens were elated to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the concert with each other. Several users also identified the fun-having and carefree Black woman next to the couple in the silver top as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Other sightings of the couple during the Renaissance tour’s first night in LA showed them sharing more tender embraces, smiling and cutting up to “Crazy In Love.”

Meghan and Harry’s date night comes after rampant rumors about their marriage’s alleged demise. MadameNoire reported in late August about Meghan being out and about repeatedly without her engagement ring.

Various sources have claimed since July that the couple’s marriage is strained. While the details on the strength of their union remain unconfirmed, news stories in recent months documented the triggering paparazzi car chase the couple endured, the ending of their $20 million Spotify deal, and alleged tensions in their partnership with Netflix.

After enjoying day one of the LA tour dates at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium with her husband, Meghan enjoyed day three with fellow celebrities.

The Suits star, Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington were all in black outfits accented with pops of silver in photos shared by the Los Angeles Times. Meghan reportedly also hung out with Tyler Perry at the concert, who is the godfather to her and Harry’s youngest child, daughter Lilibet, 2.

