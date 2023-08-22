MadameNoire Featured Video

Speculation about the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage continues to loom on the internet.

The Duchess of Sussex was captured without her estimated $180,000 diamond-trio engagement ring in photos Radar Online circulated Aug. 16. Despite Meghan’s unseasonably layered outfit for the daytime Montecito, California weather, the former royal’s ring finger on her left hand was bare.

The outlet claimed it’s “confirmed” that the mother of two hasn’t worn her ring since “at least May.” On Aug. 10, the publication claimed Meghan and Harry’s “rocky road to celebrity stardom is littered with fractured friendships, broken hearts and bitter feelings.”

Notably, the ex-royals’ $20 million contract with Spotify — including Meghan’s Archetypes podcast — reportedly ended in June. The couple also endured a harrowing and nearly “catastrophic” car chase in May.

A source who spoke with Page Six shut down the rumor that Meghan’s absent engagement ring implied any marital strain. Their comment, published Aug. 18, was in reference to a photo of the Duchess without the jewelry piece while at lunch with her friends.

The informer shared that Meghan’s engagement ring was “being fixed.”

“It’s not true,” another insider told the source about the couple’s alleged marital issues in July. “It’s literally made up.”

Markle’s engagement ring included two round-cut diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection, detailed Radar Online .

Prince Harry collaborated on the piece with Cleave & Company, a London-based favorite jeweler of the royals. Harry used yellow gold — which Meghan then preferred — and a three-carat cushion-cut diamond from Botswana for the piece’s centerpiece stone, according to Brides. The African country signified something deeper to the couple, as they reportedly spent some of their early courtship there.

The Duchess and Prince Harry were engaged in 2017 and married the following year. They share a daughter Lilibet, 2, and a son, Archie, 4.

Meghan reportedly had the band of her engagement ring switched to a micro-pavé one made up of many mini diamonds following Archie’s arrival.

Despite all the questions surrounding her and Prince Harry’s marriage, Meghan has continued wearing her wedding ring. Read more about the couple below.

