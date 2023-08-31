Method Man Talks Acting And His Illustrious Hip-Hop Career On The Cover Of ‘Cassius’

At the age of 52, Method Man is living life to the fullest and on his terms. The lyrical virtuoso and former Wu-Tang Clan affiliate reflected on his decorated rap career in an exclusive cover story with Cassius Aug. 30.

Even though he doesn’t like to be called a sex symbol, Meth looked like a complete snack on the cover of Cassius’ latest feature. For his big story, the Long Island native rocked a satin multicolored shirt that exposed his chiseled chest and big muscles. Meth complemented the look with a sleek pair of headphones and his signature glasses.

52 never looked so good!

Opinions don’t matter to Method Man.

The rapper’s youthful glow and “fine uncle” persona may be partly due to his positive views on life. While chatting with Cassius’ director of content Alvin Blanco, the hip-hop legend said that he doesn’t take himself too seriously, and it’s been his secret to longevity in the music industry. Now, Method Man has parlayed his powerful hip-hop resume into an award-winning Hollywood acting career, but some of his rap counterparts haven’t been able to do the same.

“I can’t speak to their stories or why they’re in the predicaments that they’re in, but I do know some of the pitfalls that come with the industry,” the rapper said of peers who are no longer in the music game. “A lot of them are self-inflicted by the artist themselves. There’s nothing like getting an ego-stroked man, but it becomes very addictive and when [it] isn’t up to par with your standards, you tend to slide into seclusion to the point where you become a recluse. When you start valuing other people’s opinion of you more than your own opinion of yourself, that’s when you have a problem.”

The hip-hop star said he never let the opinions of other people stop him from getting to the bag, and in the long run, it worked to his advantage. “The fact that I’m still here is a testament to my work ethic, and people fucks with me heavy, for real,” he added.

Meth made legendary strides pioneering hip-hop alongside his Wu-Tang group mates in the ‘90s. The clan was widely celebrated for popularizing the hard-core hip-hop genre coming out of the East Coast. On the collective’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), his gritty authenticity and effortless charisma oozed over hits like “Protect Ya Neck” and his solo smash, “Method Man.”

On the heels of the album’s 30th anniversary, the star, real name Clifford Smith, has been amazed to see hip-hop’s growth over the years. “You seen how it went from a million-dollar business to a billion-dollar business. “Just know this, Hip-Hop sets the trend for a lot of the cultures. A lot of the fashion, whether it be Timberland boots or those ugly ass Balenciaga sock sneakers, Hip-Hop did that.”

Method Man’s solo debut came with the release of Tical in 1994, an album that showcased his undeniable talent and distinctive voice. Tracks like “Bring the Pain” and “All I Need” demonstrated his ability to seamlessly blend hard-hitting beats with emotionally charged lyrics, resonating with listeners on a deep level. The latter track, featuring Mary J. Blige, earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 1996.

The rapper is making strides in Hollywood.

Method Man has been garnering praise for his stunning on-screen roles in popular shows like Power Book and Godfather of Harlem. In 2022, the multihyphenate won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his depiction of famous defense attorney Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost.

But Meth isn’t new to the big screen. In 1997, the East Coast icon scored some of his earliest roles in Cop Land and 187. He also appeared in Hype Williams’ iconic film Belly a year later. Surprisingly, Meth wasn’t too confident with his acting skills when he first stepped in front of the camera.

“In the beginning, I have to admit I only took roles that, ya know, were me, there wasn’t any acting involved whatsoever,” the “Triumph” artist confessed. “I was very green, and you can tell now it’s apples and oranges to where I am now. I decided to take it serious when I saw exactly what these actors go through just to get a part and to survive on a daily basis. For me, that is motivation enough to go through every step that I have to go through in order to give my best performance. And not just my best performance but my 110% effort to make sure that I’m not the weakest link on this set. ‘Cause there are people that show up hours before I do to make sure everything runs smoothly. Who am I to come unprepared?”

Now, he’s going for the big roles.

Method Man hopes Marvel’s big boss Kevin Feige will come knocking on his door for a role in the future. He’s a big MCU fan. The rapper gave props to Marvel’s casting team for giving French actor Omar Sy the role of Lucas Bishop in 2014’s, X-Men: Days of Future Past. Someday, he’d love to take on the role of Bishop.

“I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something,” the 52-year-old hunk told Cassius. “Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job… I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it. There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

Read Method Man’s full Cassius cover story here.

