Chrisean Rock Reveals She’s Having A Boy While Posing For A Gorgeous Fashion Nova Maternity Shoot

Congratulations are in order for Chrisean Rock. The soon-to-be mother and reality TV star will be welcoming a baby boy into the world any day now with her former boyfriend, Blueface. On Aug. 30, the Blue Girls Club star took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news.

“The last pregnancy dump [before] my Baby Boy comes,” the Baltimore native captioned a photo carousel that featured highlights from her baby shower and exclusive maternity shoot with LA-based clothing brand, Fashion Nova. TMZ noted that the beautiful matriarch is in her third trimester.

In one photo, the aspiring rapper rocked a hot pink ruched Fashion Nova ensemble that exposed her big belly bump. Showing off her modeling skills, the hot momma wore her hair down in wavy beach curls and opted for light pink eyeshadow to accentuate her fab maternity look.

In another picture, Rock shined in a black denim jacket and a mini skirt from the popular retail brand. Buried toward the end of her carousel, the proud momma also shared a sonogram image of her baby boy resting peacefully inside her belly and a short clip that captured her bursting into tears as Fashion Nova staff surprised her with gifts and flowers for her precious shower.

We love to see this tender and motherly side of Rock shining!

Fans sent the comments section up for Rock and her adorable son.

“God gave you a son because he gone show you how a man is supposed to love you and I love this for you!” one user wrote.

Another fan on Instagram penned, “Omg he has your nose and lips I think he’s gonna look just like his mommy.”

A third user gushed, “Yes girl I can’t wait to watch you flourish as a mama.”

Rock’s chaotic pregnancy has been documented on social media and on her toxic reality TV show Crazy In Love with Blueface. When the influencer announced her pregnancy in January, Blueface immediately challenged the paternity of their unborn child. He accused Rock of cheating and encouraged the young star to get an abortion.

On the latest episode of their Zeus reality TV show, the “Thotiana” rapper got a rude awakening when a paternity test confirmed that he was indeed the father of Chrisean’s seed. A viral clip from the show, which aired Aug. 27, captured Blueface looking stunned and slightly embarrassed after the test results were revealed.

Yikes!

They may no longer be together, but hopefully, Rock and Blueface can put their differences aside to create peace for their forthcoming bundle of joy.

