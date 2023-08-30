MadameNoire Featured Video

Venus Williams’ performance on day two of the US Open was a historic defeat for the tennis champion.

Williams lost to Belgium’s Greet Minnen in an out-of-character 6-1 beating at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York Aug. 29. The losing score is Williams’ most lopsided defeat at the US Open to date since her debut at the event 24 years ago.

The player’s 75 minutes on the court with Minnen reportedly marked her 100th match at the annual sporting event.

“My preparation was definitely minimal,” Williams, 43, told press, reported CNN. “But I don’t think that it necessarily affected the bulk of my performance.

“I think there are just shots where my footwork wasn’t really there. A lot of backhands I missed where my feet just weren’t there. That’s normal when you don’t spend a lot of time on the court,” she added.

The player’s previous knee injury may be at the root of her performance on Tuesday, mentioned the Associated Press. The knee issue caused Williams to withdraw from Tennis in the Land, which went down in Cleveland Aug. 21.

Williams won the US Open in 2000 and 2001, respectively. The tennis pro was only 17 when she first competed at the Queens-based international tennis tournament.

The seven-time grand slam champion, who entered this year’s tournament via wild card entry, received her flowers from Minnen regarding their Tuesday match. The 26-year-old Belgian athlete reportedly admitted she was nervous to face the grandness of Williams and Arthur Ashe Stadium, noted the AP.

“In 1997, Venus already played a final here and I was just born, so for me it was incredible to play a legend like her,” Minnen said, shared Reuters.” I have huge respect for her.”

This year’s US Open was noticeably absent of Williams’ sister, Serena Williams, who retired from the sport last year. The 41-year-old athlete and investor, married to Alexis Ohanian, recently gave birth to their second daughter, Adira .

The elder Williams sister acknowledged her sister’s absence from the 2023 US Open, but noted it didn’t affect her game. She said, “I mean, I was very much aware that Serena wouldn’t be playing the tournament, so I think I was OK. I’ve had a chance to get used to that idea even before she retired.”

“I kind of knew that was coming,” she added.

Williams didn’t disclose details on whether she’ll continue competing his fall. The steadfast athlete cheekily responded regarding when she’d retire from the sport she’s professionally played since she was 14.

“I wouldn’t tell you — I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re asking.”

