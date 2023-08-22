MadameNoire Featured Video

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a little girl they named Adira River Ohanian on August 22.

Following Adira’s birth, the Reddit co-founder shared the exciting news on the X app. He thanked his wife for “another incomparable gift,” calling her the “GMOAT (Greatest Mother Of All Time).”

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Alexis also posted adorable photos of Serena and his oldest daughter, Olympia, doting on her newborn sibling.

The 40-year-old internet entrepreneur also posted a TikTok video Serena composed that announced Adira’s birth to the world. Kissing her husband, then summoning Olympia, the tennis star walked out of the frame, returning with the newborn. Their eldest daughter gave Baby Adira a cute peck on the cheek.

X users congratulated Alex and fam on their new bundle of joy.

Serena, accompanied by Alexis, announced that she was expecting their second child at the Met Gala in May.

The couple had an exciting gender reveal in late July, announcing they were expecting another daughter. The gag of the gender reveal was the Grand Slam champion wanted a baby girl. Alexis played a prank on his wife by getting a gender-neutral yellow cake before the festive event.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he whispered into the camera. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job, and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. There’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Congratulations to Serena and her family!