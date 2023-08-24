MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo was all smiles when paparazzi caught up with her for the first time since three of her former dancers filed a disturbing discrimination lawsuit against her in early August.

Paparazzi chatted with the “Truth Hurts” singer outside of a Hollywood recording studio on Aug. 21, according to Page Six. The first part of the 35-year-old Grammy winner’s interaction with the photogs showed her stepping out of a big black SUV in white rectangle sunnies, an oversized Yitty sweatshirt and over-the-knee, heeled silver boots.

Lizzo used the camera time to tell fans she’s “in the studio right now.” She said, “I’m okay, I’m good,” when a photographer asked her how she was.

Updates on the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed against the singer continue to spring forward.

NBC News reported Aug. 22 that plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams recommitted to work for a third leg of the singer’s Special tour in April.

The outlet claimed a signed contract, and a separate email revealed that Arianna, Crystal and Noelle agreed to work for Lizzo till at least July 31.

Production company Boardwalk Pictures and a “Lizzo entity” reached a settlement in February regarding a dispute with 14 of the singer’s dancers. The collective complaints were unrelated to the discrimination lawsuit Lizzo now faces against Arianna, Crystal and Noelle.

The 14 dancers claimed an intimate group conversation with Lizzo was exploited when it was featured in the singer’s 2022 HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo, without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The dancers alleged they weren’t compensated for being featured in the documentary. The contentious moment of the film was during a rehearsal for Lizzo’s 2019 Video Music Awards performance, wherein she and the dancers discussed the harsh realities of being Black and plus-sized in the industry.

The dancers’ manager, Slay Smiles, raised their complaints in a January email. He said, “This was supposed to be a safe space to express and share with the principal talent [Lizzo], so by sharing this unauthorized footage to the public without their approval/permission, has truly exploited these women and violated the emotional safety they had in those moments.”

The companies’ settlement payments were anywhere from $7,092 to $7,545 per dancer and were reportedly made in February.

Lizzo’s attorney, Martin Singer, told the LA Times his client “had nothing to do with it and knew nothing about it.”

