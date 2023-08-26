MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey appeared on Sunday’s (Aug. 20) episode of the everlasting series and announced to Kenya Moore the culmination of her divorce from ex Mike Hill.

“Guess who’s officially single,” Bailey said at the beginning of the episode (Season 15, Episode 15 — “Sip & Spill…the Tea”).

An excited Moore answered, “Oh, your divorce is final?”

Bailey waved her hand to confirm it was over, saying, “Officially.”

Moore approached the 56-year-old model to embrace and congratulate her.

“Congratulations, honey,” the 52-year-old exclaimed. “I mean, I don’t want to be happy.”

Bailey added, “It’s like a happy sad.”

The clip then transitioned to Bailey’s confessional.

“Kenya,” Bailey said while dusting off her hands. She then took a jab at Moore’s longtime separation from Marc Daly. “Wrap it up. I’ve been married and divorced, and you are still getting a divorce.”

Prior to her divorce from Hill, Bailey’s marriage to Peter Thomas ended in March 2017.

Moore then gestured at Bailey’s beautiful ensemble and figure, stating, “Well, if he sees you like this, he ain’t gon’ be too happy.”

Bailey agreed, adding, “Gonna marry me again!”

In October 2022, MADAMENOIRE reported that Bailey and Hill confirmed their divorce to People.

Hill stated, “I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person. Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid, and for that, I am grateful,” he added. “Honestly, we’ve been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately, and I can smile knowing she’ll always be there for me as I will be for her.”

Guest-starring on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Bailey divulged why she and Hill divorced after two years of marriage.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey told Mellencamp and Judge. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

Bailey firmly believes that friendship has to be present in a marriage.

“…love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend,” she said.

After the divorce news surfaced, Bailey clarified that she was grateful for the memories and their friendship.

“God willing, I will find love again,” the model said. “Whatever is destined to be, will be, and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!”