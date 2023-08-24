MadameNoire Featured Video

Offset loves to channel his inner Michael Jackson. On Aug. 23, the proud father of five took to TikTok with a fun video that captured him morphing into the deceased King of Pop.

In the short clip, the “Clout” hitmaker donned a classic leather jacket and distressed jeans, similar to M.J. ‘s iconic regalia in the “Human Nature” video, as he kicked his foot out and struck a pose just like the late singer. The video quickly morphed Offset into the legendary cover photo from Michael’s iconic album, Bad.

In the background, the Migos alum’s new hit “Jealousy” alongside his wife, Cardi B, could be heard. The hilarious video transitioned right as Offset rapped the bar, “I’m Michael, I’m not no Jermaine.”

On TikTok, fans got a kick out of watching the Grammy-nominated rapper pay homage to the late pop star’s fashion. Some users could see a little resemblance between the two stars.

“Moon Walk On Em, Unc,” wrote one fan.

Another TikTok user commented, “I love the fit!”

A third user chimed in, “I see it.”

Naturally, there were a few jokesters who weighed in with hilarious commentary.

One person joked, “My Boy turned into Bruno Mars.”

Another user commented, “Why he look Filipino!?”

Awww man, Give Offset a break, okay!?

In May, Offset paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s iconic fashion at the Spider-Man and Little Mermaid red carpet events.

Offset paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s iconic wardrobe twice in May. On May 30, the patriarch pulled up to the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rocking a red leather jacket similar to the one Michael wore during his Bad tour in 1987.

To elevate the look, the fashion-forward hip-hop star tied the ensemble together with leather pants embroidered with studded belts and buckles and a sleek pair of black sunglasses. Offset’s adorable sons, Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Wave, 1, were also in attendance. The adorable cuties stunted like their daddy in all-black leather ensembles.

On May 8, the “Versace ” rhymer shut down the red carpet of The Little Mermaid premiere in a custom Bryan Hearns jacket that channeled the spirit of the gold embroidered renaissance jacket that Michael wore during his 1996 HIStory tour. The father and husband beamed alongside his daughters: Kulture, 4 and Kalea, 8, who were dressed up in beautiful gowns.

We love to see it.

RELATED CONTENT: VIVA LAS VEGAS! Cardi B And Offset Live It Up In Sin City