Offset and his adorable daughters Kalea and Kulture shut down the red-carpet premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 8 in Los Angeles. The fashionable family turned heads at the long-awaited premiere in custom ensembles that sent the paparazzi clamoring for photos.

Kulture 4, and her big sister Kalea, 8, channeled their inner Disney princess for the big event. The sister duo shined in custom gowns designed by Isabella Couture.

The youngster’s flowing ensembles featured stunning floral detailing and a long train that gracefully trailed behind them as they walked into the event. Kulture completed her fairytale look with a beautiful tiara and a stunning diamond necklace.

Keeping in line with the fantastical theme, Kalea also dazzled in a chunky diamond necklace. For some extra flair, the adorable cutie completed her fairytale couture with tiny beaded pearls that she rocked across her wavy pinup bun.

Proud Papa Offset also left no crumbs in a custom Bryan Hearns jacket that almost looked similar to the gold embroidered renaissance jacket that Michael Jackson wore during his 1996 HIStory tour. The trio glowed on the Los Angeles carpet.

Before The Little Mermaid screening began, the “Clout” rapper made sure to get a family photo with his daughters.

“Mermaid Premiere with my princesses,” the doting dad captioned a photo carousel of him and his daughters styling and profiling. Fans and celebs went crazy in the comments section for the fashion-forward trio.

“Man listen, you got not 1 but 2 gorgeous girls, Brodie…stay blessed,” one user wrote.

Another supporter penned, “Not the baby girlsssss ate you uppppp! They are so damn pretty.”

Halle Bailey, who will make Disney history as the first Black Ariel in the forthcoming film, chimed in, “Iconic.”

The adorable family looked like they had a great time at the event. A video shared by Essence captured Kulture meeting Bailey before the premiere. The 4-year-old stared at the singer-turned-actress in awe right before she jumped up and gave her a big hug.

Instagram users couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment.

“I love that the upcoming generation gets to experience a black mermaid in real time,” one person wrote. “It goes beyond a movie. It’s a beautiful representation.”

Another stan commented, “I feel like a big kid every time I see her with all these beautiful black and brown girls. I wanted a princess that looked like me when I was little. I’m so glad my children can grow up seeing some representation of them!”

We’re not crying, YOU are!

Offset and his daughters ate up the red carpet. What did you think of the family’s fashionable attire?



