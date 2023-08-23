MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears Nicki Minaj may know the culprit who has been swatting her San Fernando Valley home, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The 40-year-old rapper posted a grateful post to the X app, thanking the district attorney on August 23.

“Stephanie Bell.. A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory,” Nicki captioned the X message.

Black X users immediately jumped in to congratulate the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper on finding the swatting culprit.

Nicki’s San Fernando Valley home was swatted twice within a matter of months this year. In June, police were called to the house she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son. Stephanie allegedly reported that the home was on fire. Authorities, arriving at around 3 a.m., only left after ensuring that their 2-year-old son was safe.

Another swatting incident occurred on July 29. This time Stephanie reportedly claimed that someone had been shot inside of Nicki’s San Fernando Valley home, causing alarm. The latest incident left the Queens rapper incensed.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), swatting is extremely dangerous. Considered a federal crime, it is defined as “a form of harassment to deceive an emergency service provider into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address due to the false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency. The individuals who engage in this activity use technology, such as caller ID spoofing, social engineering, TTY, and prank calls to make it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone.”

The FBI’s website also stated that the crime originally started with people pranking residential homes, but it has now escalated to the public sector, like– schools, hotels and airports. The crime creates a danger for the public because of the rapid response emergency services issue to diffuse the fake peril. The fake call also disallows proper responses to legit emergency situations requiring a team.

Nicki’s outing of Stephanie comes on the heels of the lawsuit she and Kenneth face for allegedly assaulting a security guard in Germany. Thomas Weidenmuller claimed the rapper’s husband rocked his jaw after he confronted Nicki for berating a female security guard when a fan ran up on stage as she performed in the European country. Thomas alleged that Kenneth’s assault led to him having reconstructive surgery on his jaw. He also said he suffered emotional damage. The man is suing for a total of $721,000.