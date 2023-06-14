MadameNoire Featured Video

Two anonymous swatting prank calls allegedly resulted in law enforcement’s arrival at Nick Minaj’s home over a false child abuse report and one about a home fire.

The first alleged incident went down June 5, according to a law enforcement source that informed TMZ. The authorities left the rapper’s shared residence with her husband, Kenneth Petty after they ensured the well-being of the couple’s son, Papa Bear, 2.

The police got a false call about a fire at the celebrity home in the wee morning hours of the following day.

Swatting is regarded as a federal crime in the United States, Business Insider reports. The outlet describes the action as when someone calls “the police on an innocent person with a false claim of criminal activity.”

In other Minaj news, the rap MC confirmed on social media that she went through with a cosmetic procedure she’s wanted for a long time.

The “Good Form” artist revealed June 12 that she got a breast reduction to take her previously bountiful boob size down to a smaller but still full new look. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” performer posted clips of herself pieced together as she listened to a snippet of her Ice Spice’s upcoming track “Barbie World.” Minaj flaunted her new smaller titties in a plunging corset and a flattering white tank top in the new upload.

In the Instagram comments of the post, she wrote, “New boobs, who dis?” Then, on Twitter, Minaj liked fellow rapper JT’s tweet that said, “Nicki really left me solo with the big titties that’s crazyyyyyyy!!!!!”

Minaj’s move to get a reduction follows up on the feelings expressed about her larger breasts back in May 2022.

“You know what, somebody, I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry,” she shared on Instagram Live, according to Hip Hop DX. “And I was like, ‘No, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off. A cup. It’s A cup season.”

In addition to settling into her new boobs, Minaj is gearing up for the October release of her fifth solo studio album.

