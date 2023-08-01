MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj has been a victim of swatting… again.

According to TMZ, L.A. County Sheriff Deputies pulled up to the rapper’s home in San Fernando Valley with blaring sirens on July 29 after they received a 911 call “claiming someone was shot at the house.” According to the report, police arrived at the “Pink Friday” rapper’s home on Saturday to find her safe and sound. Nicki was “not pleased” to see authorities.

This is the second time that the Grammy-nominated star has been swatted.

In June, Nicki fell prey to another swatting prank. On June 5, Los Angeles deputies received a call from child services alleging that there was abuse happening inside the rap star’s home. Deputies showed up to investigate the matter and determined that there was no sign of abuse at the femcee’s lavish abode. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

TMZ noted that around 3 a.m. on June 6, Los Angeles police received another call from an anonymous source reporting that Nicki’s home was on fire. The call was completely bogus. Sources close to the “Anaconda” hitmaker said she was hiring a lawyer to look into the fake 911 calls and to “expose” the perpetrators. No suspects have been arrested on charges related to either swatting incident.

Nicki continues to hold her crown high even in the midst of all of the drama. In late June, the mother of one announced the release date for her new album Pink Friday 2. The long-awaited project will hit the streets on November 17.

The 40-year-old celeb also attended the red carpet premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles on July 9. The rhymer strut her stuff down the red carpet in a grey Alaïa cut-out gown that showed off her curvy waist and thick thighs. Nicki completed the look with black high heels and silver statement earrings. The Queens native dyed her hair platinum blonde for the big occasion.

One photo shared to the star’s Instagram account captured her posing for a pic with Barbie star Margot Robbie. “#AlaiaBarbie,” she captioned the photo.

